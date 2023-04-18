A Watseka couple is wanting to honor Gold Star Families with a memorial monument.
“It’s for all Gold Star families,” said Tammy Allen.
The project has been in the works for about a year, with husband Scott getting the process started at around that time.
There is no Gold Star Families memorial monument in Illinois right now, though there are some that are in process.
Scott said he doesn’t remember exactly how he found out about the monuments but thought it was something that would be good for the Watseka area. He and Tammy enjoy motorcycling. “I think I was just Googling some place to ride,” he said. “And this came up.”
He said every Father’s Day weekend is the Freedom Run, which goes from Grundy County Fairgrounds to Marseilles and the Middle East Conflicts Wall.
There is a local committee working on the project and the group is working through the Woody Williams Foundation, which helps to establish the memorial monuments throughout the country.
The committee has worked with American Legion Post 23 and selected a site for the memorial monument to be in Legion Park, Watseka, when fundraising is complete.
The local committee is made up of Tammy Allen (Gold Star Mother), Kris Hemp (Gold Star Mother), Eric West and Janet Doyle, with honorary board members Scott Allen and Alucia Marshall.
The memorial monument will be eight pieces of black granite. The foundation will pick three panels and the local committee will be able to design one piece.
It was Scott who surprised Tammy with the memorial monument. He first wanted to surprise her with it but he soon was afraid something would accidentally get said and she would find out so he let her know what was happening.
The couple feel that Watseka is the right spot for the memorial monument as there are some similar projects to the north and south. With Watseka being a small town and in Central Illinois, they feel it is a good place to honor Gold Star Families. The couple said there are several Gold Star Families in the area but they continue to reach out to find others they may not know about.
The Wall to Wall Run will come through here now. One of the stops will be in Legion Park and that’s where this is going to be. There’s so many Gold Star Families on that run, and so many veterans. When they come through they will realize this family has not forgotten about the fallen,” Tammy said.
Scott said 20 years ago he lost his son in an automobile accident. “So I knew how devastating that was to me,” he said. Though the two had gone to the same school in Bradley-Bourbonnais and were two years apart in school, they didn’t know each other until seven years ago.
Tammy said that many people don’t know what a Gold Star Family is. In fact, many people, she said, think it is a good thing so she does try to educate people.
Tammy’s son HM3 (FMF) Mitch C. Goad was on active duty with the U.S. Navy when he passed in 2010.
The couple say that the memorial monument is not about one person, but to honor all the fallen.
The Woody Williams Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 “That pursues specific endeavors and goals through the vision of Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.” The foundation “encourages, with the assistance of the American pubic and community leaders, establishing permanent Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in communities throughout the United States, conducting Gold Star Families Outreach across the country, and providing Living Legacy scholarships to eligible Gold Star Family members.”
According to the website woodywilliams.org, Williams honored and served Gold Star Families throughout his life and the foundation helps that legacy continue.
The foundation collects the money for the monuments that are being planned. “They have a bank account and for each of the monuments they have sub accounts,” Scott said.
The foundation suggests raising $100,000 to help with not only erecting the monument but also to take care of the maintenance, and other additions, such as a bench and/or lighting.
People can make donations through the woodywilliams.org website at Woody Williams Foundation, Inc. | Kindful.
People can also ask questions by emailing watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com or call 815-671-5494.
Tammy said if people have questions she and Scott will make sure they can find the answers for them.
The couple said that those who help with the project will be recognize in some way. No names are actually on the monument so that it represents all Gold Star Families.
“This monument belongs to no one. It’s not our monument. It belongs to all Gold Star families,” Tammy said.