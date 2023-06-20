Little Free Library.jpg

Shown with the new Little Free Library in Crescent City are (left to right): Gamma Nu members Rhonda Kollmann, Jody Munsterman, Liz Martin and Melissa Redeker. At far right is Redeker's father, Gary Cooper, who helped with the new structure.

 Photo contributed

Several years ago, the Iroquois County Chapter, Gamma Nu, installed a Little Free Library in Crescent City. The small library was located on the north side of Route 24, on the west side of the memorial site. Crescent City was chosen as the location for the Little Free Library because it is centrally located in Iroquois County.

The original library was designed and made by Pam Martin, a Gamma Nu member. Due to exposure and usage, that little library needed to be replaced.