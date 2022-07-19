CHAMPAIGN — With every swing of the hammer, Michael Martin said he gets a little better as a blacksmith.
Pounding metal into garden tools, though, wasn’t something the former Mennonite youth pastor ever saw himself doing before 2012, when he was spurred into action by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn.
Out of a desire to help change American society’s relationship to guns and a literal reading of a Bible verse that tells people to “beat their swords into plowshares,” the Colorado Springs, Colo., resident had an idea. He and his father gathered with a friend who was a blacksmith and decided to learn how to pound decommissioned guns into hand spades and mattocks to be used in gardens.
“Our family hasn’t really experienced gun violence like a lot of other families,” said Martin, whose wife is an elementary teacher, “but when Sandy Hook happened, it just felt like it was more likely to happen to us. So this was something that was born out of that association.”
What started as a few demonstrations with a few guns apiece has grown exponentially as Martin began taking his show across the country, providing people affected by gun violence the chance to help pound the weapons into a tool that helps bring life. By the end of this year, Martin’s organization, called RAWtools, will have forged around 3,000 guns into gardening tools.
On July 29-31, Martin will take his hammer and anvil to the Randolph Street Community Garden in downtown Champaign to host a series of events alongside several local faith-based and community organizations that they hope facilitate ideas and solutions for curtailing gun violence. The event was an idea brought to life by Michael Crosby, a pastor at First United Mennonite Church in Urbana, who knew of Martin’s work through the Mennonite church.
“We’re trying to take the next step beyond prayer into action and do our part in addressing some of the violence that is occurring in our community in a proactive and positive way while acknowledging that there are so many deep issues behind the violence,” said Sheryl Palmer, chair of the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County and lead pastor at Faith United Methodist Church. “We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”
While RAWtools has helped facilitate gun-buyback events around the country, including one with the Denver Broncos this summer at which 111 guns were traded in for gift cards, the event in Champaign will likely rely on voluntary donations of guns. While Martin said donations of five to 10 guns “would be great,” he said they’d be happy with even one donation.
The events will include a community gathering beginning at 5 p.m. July 29 that will involve musical performances by DJ Silkee, Afro D. and Global Soundwaves along with Jewish Shabbat and Muslim Maghrib prayers. At 10 a.m. July 30, workshops at Stratton Elementary School will focus on gun safety, trauma and resilience, peacemaking, and community responses to violence before Martin, who is trained in restorative-justice practices, holds a live blacksmithing demonstration. The event concludes July 31 with a “Self Care Community Repair Wellness Fair” from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center that will include free activities, food, plants and garden supplies.
“I think this is a beautiful application of weapons,” said Terrance L. Thomas, lead pastor at Bethel AME Church in Champaign and president of the local Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana, which brings together historically African American churches. “A lot of times, you might have Granddaddy’s old gun, you might’ve bought a gun in a different phase of your life, if people know what I mean. You bring that in and you turn an instrument of death into a tool of life.”
The recent spate of mass shootings across the country has spurred organizations to hold events that Martin expects to bring in around 1,500 guns this year. RAWtools, Martin said, has facilitated the training of volunteers to decommission guns in locations around the country so that they can be shipped to Colorado.
Martin said his organization has received all kinds of guns, which they decommission before any blacksmithing takes place. Sometimes, participants bring in an old weapon passed down for generations for which they have no use. Others simply want to leave their guns behind. Still others are bringing in guns returned to them by law enforcement after a family member committed suicide.
After he heats the guns until they’re glowing orange and as flexible as firm clay, Martin then invites people affected by gun violence to pound the gun with a hammer as he holds it, reshaping a tool similar to ones used to kill their loved ones.
“For people who have been affected by gun violence, it’s healing and therapeutic for them,” Martin said. “Many have said that it’s helped them deal with the anger from their trauma in a positive way as opposed to like, punching a wall or yelling at someone or hurting themselves. It really helps open up the imagination that if we decide to move away from firearms as what is, right now, kind of the first choice for safety right now, how can we feel safe without them?
“I think one of the ways to open our imagination to that is to not own them or not have them loaded and ready in the nightstand, but locked away securely, separated from ammunition somewhere else so that they’re not necessarily ready for immediate self-defense so that you have to find other ways to find safety in our community.”