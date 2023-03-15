When she passed away Feb. 19, Jo Ann Howard left behind a legacy of kindness and generosity of spirit that made an indelible mark on many in the Watseka community.
Jo Ann Howard was born July 10, 1940, the daughter of Sidney Danny and Frances Marie (Robertson) Shoufler. She married Ervin F. Howard Nov. 13, 1960. He preceded her in passing 2013.
She is survived by two children, Deanna (Joseph) Moody, Bourbonnais, and Dr. Darren (Megan Griffin) Howard of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Patrick Moody, Christopher Moody, Matthew Moody, Ryann Howard, Mason Howard, and Dane Howard; one great grandchild, Chase Moody; and one sister, Linda Kochell. She was preceded in passing by her parents; four brothers, John, Thomas, Jerry Lee, and Sidney Danny Shoufler; three sisters, Diantha Hansen, Sylvia Shoufler, and Marilyn Shoufler.
She was very active with the First Christian Church in Watseka. Involved in many local and state activities for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for which she served as president, she was an advocate for American Veterans.
A Life Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. March 18 at First Christian Church with Pastor Roy Johnson officiating. Memorials will benefit ARC of Iroquois County. Share a memory of at knappfuneralhomes.com
Several of Howard’s friends and family members recently spoke with the Times-Republic about Howard’s life.
Howard spent much of her life working for and volunteering her time with The ARC of Iroquois County.
Lou Ellen Strong, a former executive director of The ARC, talked about Howard’s many years of service to The ARC.
Strong said she and Howard both started working for The ARC in 1969 with Howard starting several months before her serving as bookkeeper initially.
She said Howard would eventually work her way up to serving as director of finance after about 25 years with The ARC.
When Howard started in the position, Strong said, everything was done by pencil and paper. As time went by The ARC started using computer systems and Howard’s organizational skills helped ease the transition from pencil and paper to computer systems.
“I admired her because she tested out and helped make our transition to computerized record keeping possible,” she said.
Strong said Howard served on a management team at The ARC and she was one of the people involved when they redesigned their system of providing services for people with disabilities.
“So that instead of being institutionally-based and, for instance, having a large residential facility, we began to support people having their own small homes out in the community,” she said. “As a family member of someone with a disability, she was a key person to help the parents of all the people we served learn to think differently about how we were providing services and the possibilities for their sons and daughters. That was a major change and she was just a real key person in that process.”
Strong said Howard had served on the The ARC’s board of directors before she was an employee.
She said Howard’s sister, Sylvia Shoufler, received services at The ARC.
Strong said Sylvia lived with Howard and her family for a period of years before she came into The ARC’s residential program.
She said Howard also had a brother with significant hearing loss and Howard was an advocate for him as well.
“For Jo Ann, working in the field of disabilities wasn’t just a job,” Strong said. “She was a tremendous advocate for people to see they got the benefits they needed, to help them have the supports and services that would give them a full and abundant life.”
Strong said Howard a dedicated person who she could always depend on.
“She just was always there. You could count on her,” she said. “If she was given a task you knew it was going to be done. As a bookkeeper, she was a real stickler for accuracy.”
Strong spoke about Howard’s work as a volunteer as well.
“As a volunteer member of The ARC she was actively involved in our annual bazaars,” she said. “Any time we did a fundraiser, Jo Ann was right in there helping.”
Strong said Howard understood the goal of helping those they served get the most out of life when so many older generations were focused on simply hiding them away from society.
“Words that come to my mind when I think of Jo Ann as an employee and member of The ARC are dependable and dedicated,” she said. “What fascinated me with her was how quickly she grasped the concept of helping people get the most they could out of life. Where my grandparents, for instance, their attitude towards people with disabilities was to keep them locked away and out of sight and don’t talk about them. Jo Ann was real open to sharing stories from her family and experiences with other families to help them broaden their expectations for family members with disabilities. Jo Ann was one of those people who was a servant to the whole community not only through The ARC but her active involvement with church and the VFW.”
Howard was actively involved with activities for the VFW and VFW Ladies Auxiliary for decades.
Debra Gard, President of the Bourbonnais VFW post 9961 Ladies Auxiliary, discussed Howard’s active involvement with the VFW.
Gard said Howard was past president of the Watseka VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Gard believes Howard was the last president of the Watseka VFW Ladies Auxiliary before the post closed down.
She said Howard was an officer in the Seventh District for the auxiliary in the state of Illinois and she was a flagbearer for many years.
“She was a mentor for many of us,” Gard said. “She set a wonderful example of how to get the work done that was needed for our veterans. She was always pleasant. I never saw her get angry with anything we were doing. We worked together very well. She was a very dear friend to many of our Auxiliary members throughout the Seventh District. Everyone thought very highly of her.”
Gard said Howard took part in many programs to help to provide for area veterans through the Watseka auxiliary.
She said Howard also helped with bingo and Christmas parties at the VFW hospitals in Manteno and Danville.
Gard said Howard was instrumental in helping with several district-sponsored programs and fundraisers over the years to help veterans in need.
She said Howard always made her feel welcome when she visited the Watseka VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
“I was always made to feel very welcome by her and all of her auxiliary members and post members as well,” she said. “She was held in high esteem by everyone.”
Gard said several members of the auxiliary plan to be at the celebration of life ceremony on Saturday to conduct Auxiliary Service for her.
Beyond being an active volunteer who gave back to her community, Howard was also a good neighbor and friend.
Her neighbor Anita West spoke about how Howard made her feel like a member of the family.
West moved into the house right across the street from Howard and her husband in 2005.
“They just welcomed us into the neighborhood,” she said. “They were really, really good people.”
West said they often spent time together going out to dinner or talking walks.
“She marveled about how we were 20 years and two days apart,” she said. “That’s how she could remember my birthday.”
West said they exchanged seasonal cards back-and-forth.
“They were such fun people,” she said.
West said Howard remained active at her home through the years by going out to care for her flowers that were on her deck and always waved to West when she was outside.
West recalled falling down her steps while clearing snow off during the first winter they lived at the house and hearing Howard yell to see if she had fallen.
“You couldn’t ask for better neighbors,” she said.
West said whenever Howard had to leave town for a protracted period of time she’d ask her to take care of her cats. She said she was always happy to help Howard whenever she needed anything and would often pop in to check on her to make certain everything was alright.
After Howard’s husband, Ervin, passed, West and other neighbors would go over to help Howard out by clearing snow and doing other tasks. When Howard tried to pay them for helping her, they would decline.
“She would try to pay you for helping her out and things,” she said. “God bless her soul. She was a very beautiful woman. A beautiful soul. A beautiful gift to lose, but she’s on a better path now and she’s got Erv again now by her side. I think she’s blessed. The whole town was blessed to have her in the community.”
West said Jo Ann and Ervin made her feel like a member of her family.
“I just really miss her,” she said. “She was just like a mom, just like an aunt. They always treated us like family.”
Howard’s sister-in-law, Glenda Huff, also spoke about how warm and welcoming Howard could be.
“Jo Ann was a very special person,” she said.
Jo Ann married Ervin when Huff was 10-years-old. A few years later, Howard’s mother was killed and they took in Howard’s sister, Sylvia, who was intellectually disabled, and welcomed her into the family.
“She was like another sister to me,” Huff said. “Jo Ann and Ervin opened their home up with me. When I was in high school, I lived quite a few blocks away. If I had things going on at night, like after school things, I would walk to their house. My father worked in Milford and my mother did not drive, so I oftentimes spent the night at Ervin and Jo Ann’s house. I look back at that and I cannot tell you how many times I just showed up at their door and spent the night with them. She never, ever made me feel unwelcome.”
Huff said Howard taking in her sister, Sylvia, just showed how big of a heart she had.
She said Howard had two young children when they took Sylvia into their home.
“You just never heard a crossed word,” she said. “She just was such a loving person.”
Huff recalled watching Jo Ann and Ervin in the parades.
She said they took part in the parades due to their involvement with the VFW.
“For a short time, about four years, I lived in an apartment on Fifth Avenue and the parade route would go past my apartment,” she said. “I’d sit out there and watch her, and at that time my brother Ervin was still alive, so they’d pass my apartment. It was just so much fun to know that I had family in that parade.”
Huff said Howard had friends throughout the community.
“That woman has got friends all over the place,” she said. “Being a part of a community for your whole life and you make lots of friends through that.”
Huff described Howard as fun-loving and recalled a trip that she, her sister Gloria and Howard took to West Plaines, Mo. in 2017 that was filled with laughter. The trip was to a cemetery where many members of her mother’s side of the family were buried.
She said it was a revelation to hear Howard tell some of the stories she did on the trip and it was a joy to experience.
Howard was also a big help to Huff when it came time for her wedding.
Howard cut out and sewed all three bridesmaid’s dresses for the wedding, Huff said, and she did it on tight deadline.
Huff had tried to postpone the wedding to give her more time, but her fiance at the time refused fearing they might never get married if they changed the date.
“I called Jo Ann and asked ‘How’s the wedding dresses coming?’ and finally one day she said ‘Glenda I haven’t even had a chance to work on them this week I’ve been busy.’ But she got through it and made the beautiful dresses and was a good trooper about it.”
Huff also spoke about Jo Ann and Ervin’s relationship.
She said Ervin was a jokester and had something to say about everything and Jo Ann took it all in stride.
“She had a good sense of humor too,” Huff said. “They were like a couple made for each other.”