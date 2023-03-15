MRS. HOWARD

Jo Ann Howard

When she passed away Feb. 19, Jo Ann Howard left behind a legacy of kindness and generosity of spirit that made an indelible mark on many in the Watseka community.

Jo Ann Howard was born July 10, 1940, the daughter of Sidney Danny and Frances Marie (Robertson) Shoufler. She married Ervin F. Howard Nov. 13, 1960. He preceded her in passing 2013.

