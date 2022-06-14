SPRINGFIELD — Free COVID-19 testing through SHIELD Illinois is again being offered to every public school in the state outside Chicago for the 2022-23 school year, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
The University of Illinois-developed saliva test for COVID-19 was used in about 1,700 schools this past spring, and the program has capacity to expand in the year ahead, according to SHIELD Illinois spokesman Ben Taylor.
“We’ve reached out to schools that used SHIELD testing this last year to let them know it will be available again,” he said.
There will also be some webinars offered with the state health agency so school district officials can learn more about the process, Taylor said.
SHIELD Illinois testing is being made available next year under a renewal of a joint agreement between the UI and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The cost of testing is covered by federal funding through the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan Act and Operation Expanded Testing.
“We are honored to renew our partnership with the state for another school year as this pandemic continues to demonstrate a high level of unpredictability and an ongoing need for quick, reliable testing,” said UI President Tim Killeen.
Schools that want to renew or begin with SHIELD Illinois testing need to sign up by July 15 to guarantee testing on the first day of school, according to the state health agency.
“Schools remain an important place for testing and preventing the spread of infection,” said interim Director Amaal Tokars. “We want to do everything possible to prevent sickness among our children, which is why this renewal and continued testing is critical.”
SHIELD Illinois provided testing for about 1 million students and staff in K-12 schools during the past school year, along with testing at 57 colleges and universities and several businesses and government agencies, according to the state.