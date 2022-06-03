Four young women will compete to wear the crown as Ford County Fair Queen at the 2022 pageant, set for 7 p.m. June 13 in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin.
This year’s queen hopefuls:
- Lyndi Allen, 19, of Paxton is a 2021 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will attend Illinois State University in the fall, majoring in public relations. Allen is a daughter of Scott and Lisa Allen.
- Ariana Coe, 16, of Loda will be a junior at PBL in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in cosmetology. Coe is a daughter of Jeff and April Coe.
- Gracelyn Greenburg, 17, of Paxton will be a senior at PBL in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing. Greenburg is a daughter of Kelly Reitz and Matt and Kristi Greenburg.
- Kate Wilson, 16, of Paxton will be a senior at PBL in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in psychology. Wilson is a daughter of Mike and Heather Wilson.
The reigning Miss Ford County 2021 is Jolee Hastings of Loda, a daughter of Joel and Mary Hastings. She is a 2020 PBL graduate and will be a junior at the University of Illinois in the fall, majoring in agriculture accounting.
The 2022 Ford County Fair runs June 12-18.