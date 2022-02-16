FOUNTAIN COUNTY, INDIANA — Brenda Hardy, Fountain County commissioner, was one of about 200 county officials from around the state who attended the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) 2022 Legislative Conference, according to a news release.
County officials met with their legislators to express their concerns about local government issues at this two day event sponsored by the AIC. The event was held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Indianapolis January 25-26. The AIC legislative staff briefed county officials about legislation being discussed in the Indiana General Assembly that would have an impact on counties.
Attendees heard from Governor Eric Holcomb as well as several other state elected officials including Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Auditor of State Tera Klutz, Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell, Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. AIC Members also met with state legislators who attended the Wednesday lunch discussion as well as representatives from other state agencies throughout the event.
Governor Eric Holcomb was a featured speaker during our opening session. Workshops focused on the US Treasury and ARPA, as well as an overview of the Property Tax Study given by the Policy Analytics. The Keynote Speaker was Tim Rahschulte, CEO of the Professional Development Academy, NACo. Tim discussed leveraging local leadership via legislation.