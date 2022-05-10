URBANA — Retired U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, 75, died Monday night at his Urbana home amid family and friends.
Mr. Johnson served in Congress from 2001 to 2013. Before that he was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1977 to 2001. He began his political career more than 50 years ago when he was elected to the Urbana City Council in 1971.
He never lost an election race, most recently being elected to the board of Champaign's Parkland College in 2015. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.