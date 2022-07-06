HOOPESTON — Fireworks could have been the culprit behind a blaze that gutted a former canning factory late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Hoopeston.
Fire Chief Joel Bird said firefighters were alerted at 10:30 p.m. to what would turn into a massive blaze at the former Joan of Arc canning plant that had been abandoned.
Firefighters from 12 area departments in Vermilion and Iroquois counties responded to the blaze and were on the scene until about 3 a.m. Monday.
Dry conditions made the property susceptible to fire, said Bird, who added that the remains should be torn down.
The property was a vestige of the canning factories that were the lifeblood of the community for many years. Originally owned by the Illinois Canning Co. and established in 1875, it was later known as the Joan of Arc plant until Pillsbury bought the company.