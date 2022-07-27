On April 10, 2022, 35-year-old Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, formerly of Bismarck, Illinois plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony for which the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence. The mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole) is decided by the Illinois Department of Correction and could be a range from three years to life.

After a sentencing hearing, July 25, Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall sentenced Kumar to 25 years in the Illinois Department Corrections. Kumar must register as a sex offender for life.

