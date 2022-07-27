On April 10, 2022, 35-year-old Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, formerly of Bismarck, Illinois plead guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony for which the defendant must serve 85% of the sentence. The mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole) is decided by the Illinois Department of Correction and could be a range from three years to life.
After a sentencing hearing, July 25, Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall sentenced Kumar to 25 years in the Illinois Department Corrections. Kumar must register as a sex offender for life.
The Court heard evidence that Kumar met the victim’s mother, and they got married, when the victim was 11. Almost immediately the Kumar began grooming, and then assaulting the victim, repeatedly. The victim kept the secret of these attacks for five years, due to Kumar’s coercion and threats of violence. The victim finally gained the courage to disclose the horrific acts to a teacher, who contacted the Department of Child and Family Services along with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. After a thorough investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office Kumar was charged and arrested in January of 2020.
At the sentencing hearing the victim had the courage to detail for Judge Hall the effects the abuse has had on her, physical and emotional state.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy expressed her appreciativeness of the victim’s courage in this case, and her willingness to remain steadfast for over two years to obtain justice. The State’s Attorney also thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff Department, Survivor Resource Center and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney Office advocates, and noted that their combined efforts and cooperation helped ensure that a sex offender will properly spend a significant period of time behind bars.