Honor

Photo by Carla Waters

Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau representative Howard Loy presents Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure with the plaque designating the Iroquois County Board has an ally of agriculture.

The Iroquois County Board was honored for support of agriculture.

Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau representative Howard Loy of Donovan presented a plaque saying such to John Shure, Iroquois County Board chairman April 11.