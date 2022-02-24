The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the January activity summary report.
Income received includes: $31,620.00 – Boarding; $23,333.34 – Contracts; $ 3,029.54 – Inmate Phones; $ 2,053.15 – Civil Process; $220.33 – Transports; $ 80.00 – Bond Fee; $ 77.00 – Arrestee Medical Fund; $ 25.00 – Reports; $20.00 – DUI Reinforcement Fund and $ 3.10 – Misc. Reimbursement.
Monthly total — $60,461.46 FY22 total to date — $116,364.98
Under civil process activity there were 49 attempts and 37 services. There were 17 warrants served.
Ford County inmate maydays includes 638 for the month and 1,253 for FY22.
The department handled 10 traffic accidents.
There were 10 warning citations issued.
Traffic citations included: 3 for speeding, 2 for driving on a suspended license, 2 for cannabis outside approved container, 1 for disregard stop sign, 1 for unlicensed and 1 for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Field incident/complaint reports include: assist other agencies - 13; suspicious person/activity - 9; welfare check - 8; motorist assist - 7; suspicious vehicle - 6; security alarm - 5; civil/non-criminal complaint - 5; domestic trouble - 5; theft - 3; house check - 3; custody dispute - 3; car in ditch - 2; E911 hang up call - 2; burning complaint - 1; criminal damage - 1; death investigation -1; fraud - 1; harassment - 1; road hazard - 1; missing person - 1; court order violation - 1; suicide threat - 1; animal complaint - 1.