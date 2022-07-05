Firefighters from around the area have been in downtown Watseka since early July 5 for a structure fire.
The fire, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut, has displaced some residents in the apartments above the businesses. Some businesses in the area have been closed because of the fire. All residents, according to emergency response officials, have been evacuated safely.
Several fire departments from neighboring communities have been called to help Watseka Fire at the scene.
More information will be reported when it comes available.