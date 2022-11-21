After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Iroquois West Elementary School was able to have its Family Reading Night Nov. 17.
The event was very successful with families attending to take part in four 15-minute reading sessions. There were 12 guest readers to choose from and families could hear a variety of books read.
The event also featured a book swap, a craft that allowed people to make a bookmark and some concessions, including a free cookie or other concessions to purchase.
Guest readers included Scott Tofari, who read “Curious George and the Firefighters”; Donna Goben, who read “How I Became a Pirate”; Yvonne Salazar and Hallyn Arlas, who read “Green Eggs and Ham” in Spanish; Dana Cobb, who read “Mall Truck’s Busy Day”, Ms. Flowers, who had Dr. Seuss; Jennifer McTaggart and Ma Gregar, who read “Giraffes Can’t Dance”, Amy Schunke, who read “Crocodile Beat”; Deb Talbert from the Onarga Lions Club, who read “Lions”’; Dr. Sue Gray, who read “Oh, The Things That are Good for You”; Matthew Schwickrath, who read “Steel Town”’; Eastern Illini Electric representatives, who red “Linemen”; Kaitlin Fink, who read “Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus”; and Rachel Dexter, Stefanie Aguilera and Marissa Rinkerberger who read about Disney Princesses.
One of the organizers, Chris Basham, Title I Reading and RtI teacher at the school, said about 180 students were at the event, and each took along family members to help enjoy the evening.
“So they bring two or three people with them, that’s quite a bit,” she said.
This event has been conducted for several years. It has been in this format since about 2005. “It’s really become a community event that the families love and they love bringing their kids to it,” she said.