Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver has announced a temporary change for Douglas 1 Precinct registered voters to cast their vote on Election Day.
According to a press release, the change of this polling place will be effective for ONLY the June 28, 2022 Primary Election. Due to the construction on Central St in Gilman, City Hall will not be accessible to voters on Election Day. All voters who voted at the Gilman City Hall, 215 N. Central, Gilman, will vote at the Gilman United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 129 N. Main St., Gilman. This is only for the June 28th Primary Election.
Voters should access the Methodist Church from the 2nd Street entrance of the church.
Those who ahve questions concerning their polling place or questions on voting are asked to contact the county clerk’s office at: (815) 432-6960.