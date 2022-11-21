\
Watseka Elks Lodge #1791 conducted its annual “Boobie Bingo” (also known as “Bingo for Cancer Fighers”) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the lodge. Doors opened at 6 p.m. and by the time games were set to start at 7, it was standing room only.
Elks member and bingo coordinator Cheryle Laurent noted the event “raised $9,249.25” and she gave credit to the tremendous generosity of local businesses and individuals who donated, which made the event such a success.
Though she wanted to mention all the donors, the list of 92 was too long to list. Plus, she was hesitant in fear of missing a donor or two.
The group who helped organize the event, also known as “Boobie Buddies” for 2022 was long. Those who helped with the event were: Amy Reetz, Brandi Trumann, Cookie Swigart, Derek Hagen, Jill Tarro, Kat Thiele, Kim Gocker, Leslie Myers, Linda Hasbargen, Marilyn Conger, Marsha Knauth, Pam Thurston, Rich Kingdon, Robert and Vickie Gray, Sarah and Scott Kingdon, Stephanie Wingerter, Traci Bishop, Valerie Ventresca, Mike DeMarse, Laurent, Cindy and Kevin Coughenour, Whitney Kingdon, Dawn Tobeck, Brian Hasbargen, McKenzie Hasbargen and Casey Hughes. Laurent noted … “and there are so many more people to thank.”
Some of the attendants were big winners that night, such as Gayla Taden, Sheldon, who won the cover-all and 50/50 prizes, a lottery bucket, and a Berry's basket. Megan Herman, visiting from Springfield, won the half-hog prize.
Laurent said there are still a lot of the Boobie Bingo t-shirts available. Anyone who would like to purchase one (or more!) can call the Elks Lodge at 815-432-1300 and leave a message which includes their name, phone number, number of shirts, and shirt sizes.
The Elks are a group who raise funds which remain within Iroquois County to help various charities. The bingo event helps families who are affected by cancer – the hope is to make their life a little bit easier with a monetary donation.
If you, your group, organization or business would like to know more about the Elks and how they contribute to Iroquois County, call the lodge at the above-listed number. If you would like to send a donation, checks need to be made payable to The Elks Lodge #1791, and sent to PO Box 312, 111 North Third, Watseka 60970.
Elks Lodge #1791 uses the funds raised through this event to give to Iroquois County families who are battling the effects of someone having cancer. Over the 10 years of the event, more than $48,000 has been raised and more than 70 families have received assistance.