Dayton Eisenmann is the new Iroquois County Fair 4-H Master Showman.
He earned the title July 19 while competing against against seven other contestants. The each represented a different barn at the fair. Eisenmann represented the beef cattle barn.
Alivia Porter of Ashkum is the runnerup in the contest. She represented the sheep barn.
Other contestants included Macray Price, representing the dairy barn; Alyson Wagner representing the goat barn; Hunter Hill, representing the poultry barn; Owen Pree, representing the rabbit barn; Kenzie Rust, representing the swine barn; and Stephanie Sterrenberg, representing the horse barn.
Each contestant had to show a pig, beef cattle, and a sheep for the judge, who then asked them about the animals.
After being named the winner, Eisenmann said he did some preparation. “For cattle it’s been pretty easy because I’ve been doing that for 10 years now. I say easy, but it’s been work. I’ve had to get there. With the hogs and sheep, it’s been four years now. This is my fourth year and I finally got it won. I’ve had a little bit of time to do it before in the past, but I practiced.” He said he practiced for the two days leading up to the competition.
He enjoys everything about the fair. “I love coming here and hanging out with the cattle and hanging out with the guys. It’s people you see once a year but it is just fun to be with them. We have similar interests and it’s hard to find that anywhere else.”
Porter said she also practiced before the competition. “The past two days I’ve been working with the breeders of cattle and swine barn. Since I come from the sheep barn I’ve been practicing all year with my ewe.” She said people gave her tips and she also worked on answers of possible questions that might come up during the competition.
She also enjoys the fair, and she said one of her favorite parts of the fair is the ice cream. She is hoping to participate in the master showman competition again next year.
Eisenmann, of Mahomet, is a member of the Fountain Creek 4-H Producers Club, and has participated in 4-H for 10 years. He is the son of Jodi and Derric Eisemann.
He will be attending Oklahoma State University this fall. His current 4-H projects are two heifers, a simmental and an angus, and a cow calf pair.
He listed being outside, working with cattle, helping his dad farm and playing guitar for the family at night as his interests. He has a song released on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube called “Should’ve Been Fishing’”. He plans to release an album soon.
Porter, of Ashkum, is the daughter of Erik Porter and Misha Porter and Jared Finegan. She is a member of the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club and will be a junior this fall at Central High School. Her current 4-H projects are interior design, vet science, consumer ed and sheep.
For her interests she listed showing sheep competitively on a national level. She and her siblings are owner/operators of FP Livestock, a purebred breeding stock to show and sell. She exhibits southdown, hampshires, shropshires, and natural color sheep. She is secretary of the National Junior Hampshire Board and president of the Clifton Central FFA. She lists FFA as a passion of hers. She enjoys competing in sheep proficiency and livestock judging. She likes to network and meet new people, which is something showing sheep has allowed her to do all over the state a nation. She also enjoys visiting the neighbor’s cattle farm, sorting sale cattle and baling hay and straw.
Stephanie Sterrenberg is from Milford, where she will be a junior at Milford High School this fall. She is the daughter of Bonnie Sterrenberg. Stephanie’s current project is horses, and she says she enjoys showing horses and participating in IEDA — a youth equestrian development association. She plays volleyball, is involved in both FFA and 4-H and enjoys hunting. She is vice president of the Milford Sugar Creek 4-h Club and secretary of the local FFA chapter. She has shown horses since she was young and plans to continue on a collegiate team.
Macray Price and parents Joe and Amber Price are from Chebanse. Price is a member of the Chebanse Little Ducks 4-h Club. He will be a junior at Clifton Central High School this fall. Current 4-H projects include dairy, sheep and swine. His interests include showing pigs and dairy at the county, state and national levels, and sheep at various county shows. He said raising dairy cattle is his family’s livelihood. “Competing at World Dairy Expo in the fall in front of 90,000 people from over 100 countries is a feeling I cannot explain. It is amazing,” he said.
Alyson Wagner of Onarga is the daughter of Norvin and Leslie Wagner. She is a member of the Country Kickers 4-H Club and has been in 4-H for 11 years. Her current projects include goats and cooking 401. She enjoys antiquing, puzzling, baking, cooking and hanging with friends. She earned a certificate from Kankakee Community College.
Hunter Hull of Danforth is the son of Todd and Michelle Hull. He has been a member of Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H Club for seven years. His current projects are Coturnix quail and animal science. He is going to be a senior at Iroquois West High School. He is involved in FFA, 4-H, football and wrestling. He received all-area for wrestling last year and competed at the IHSA state tournament. He enjoys fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, raising quality and processing and cooking all wild game for his friends. He is in his second year of the Kankakee Area Career Center law enforcement program and hopes to attend college to be a conservation officer. Last year he won grand champion for his quilt. He said he is excited to be able to show them live and to take them to the state fair this year. His animal science project won grand champion last year at the Iroquois County Fair and he received reserve grand champion at the Illinois State Fair in 2022.
Owen Pree is the son of Tammy Pree and Dan Pree and is from Gilman. He will be a junior at Iroquois West High School. He is a member of Country Kickers 4-H Club and has been for eight years. He currently shows rabbits, poultry and participates in welding and 3-D design mixed media. He said he loves anything ag-related. His favorite high school classes are ag and FFA. He works at F.S. in Gilman and also works on his uncle’s farm. He also shows rabbits on a national level. He said when he started showing rabbits at age 8 he didn’t think he would have hundreds of rabbits in his barn.
Kenzie Rust is the daughter of Chad and Carrie Rust of Loda. She is a member of Prairie Champions 4-H Club. She will be a sophomore at PBL High School this fall. She enjoys showing pigs, helping her dad with cows and helping on the family farm. He favorite swine breed is spots.