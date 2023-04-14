ECONOMIC INTERESTS STATEMENT DEADLINE SET FOR MAY 1ST
According to Illinois State Statute, all officials of local government are required to submit Statements of Economic Interests no later than May 1, 2023, said Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver.
Persons who have failed to file by this date are subject to a $15 late fee. In addition, persons who have failed to file by May 15 may be fined $100 a day from May 16 until the statement is filed, in addition to the $15 late filing fee.
Failure to file the form by May 31 shall result in ineligibility, or forfeiture of office or position of employment, as the case may be.
Approximately eleven hundred sixty officials are required to file in Iroquois County. Two hundred forty five have not filed as of this date. This includes officials from the following: townships, villages, schools, drainage districts, fire districts, multi-township assessing districts, libraries, county government, park districts and cemeteries.
Persons with questions may contact the county clerk’s office staff at (815) 432-6960.