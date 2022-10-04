Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver announced voters may now vote early for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election at the County Clerk’s Office or request a vote by mail ballot application, in which voters verify their home address, or provide an address to which they would like to have the ballot mailed, if different from their residential address.
The deadline for receiving completed signed applications by mail is Thursday,
November 3, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. All ballots returned to the County Clerk’s Office by mail which are postmarked by midnight on November 8th are eligible to be counted as long as they are received no later than 14 days after the election.
A registered voter is entitled to vote early in person at the County Clerk’s office until 4:30 P.M. on Monday, November 7th.
For additional information, call the County Clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960.