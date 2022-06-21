The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Dr. Rodney Alford will serve as this year’s “Born in the USA” Grand Marshal in this year’s 4th of July parade sponsored by the City of Watseka.
Rodney S Alford MD, MBA will be the grand marshal for the City of Watseka’s Fourth of July parade this year. He and his wife Jackie have resided in Watseka since December of 2015. He currently is employed at Iroquois Memorial Hospital at the Multispecialty Clinic.
Their family includes Renata & David Hackley Jr, with their two children Yashar and Darien Hackley; Natasha & Sedrick Mickey with their two daughters, Skylar and Selah; Rodney ll and Kathryn Alford; and Aaron & Jessica Alford with their son, Colin Alford.
Dr. Alford graduated from undergraduate school at Loyola University of Chicago then Loyola Stritch Medical School. He trained in Chicago at Cook County Hospital in a double residency of Internal Medicine & Pediatrics for 4 years. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
He is involved in many community activities, including Morning Star Baptist Church where he attends regularly. He hosts a Men’s Sunday School class and zoom. He has served many years as a Trustee for the Illinois State Medical Society, and he also serves as a delegate to the American Medical Association. He serves on the Board for the international medical mission company “Hospitals for Humanity” as a founding board member. Dr. Alford has also worked with the Kankakee & Iroquois Medical Societies, Youth for Christ as a board member, chairman of the pediatric department at St. Mary’s Hospital, a member of the Momence Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Kankakee County board of directors.
Dr. Alford is president-elect for the Illinois State Medical Society and will fulfill the duties of President from 2023-24.
In 2003, he became one of the 56 National Jefferson Award recipients & selected by the American Institute of Public Health. He received the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award – the highest award in America for public service. October 23, 2003, was designated Dr. Rodney Alford Day in Kankakee County. He was found to be and placed in the of book of “The 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.”
This year’s parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue ending at the Watseka High School, where the parade will disperse. An announcer and the judges will be located at First Financial Bank parking lot on south Fourth Street. Judging will take place during the parade.
For more information on registering for the parade, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416 or stop by 110 S. Third Street in Watseka.