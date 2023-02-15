Watseka’s police chief is asking people to not use social media to report a crime.
Chief Jeremy Douglas said at the Feb. 14 public safety committee meeting of the Watseka City Council, “Here recently, because of social media and rumors, we’ve had three incidents that’s reference events or situations that has happened in Watseka at different businesses and so forth like that. I can’t tell you how much time I and the other officers have chasing these rumors down as something may have happened at a big box store or when someone was walking home and they were battered.
“If they don’t call the police, we can’t fix it. We can’t look into it. It doesn’t help when people go home and get on the computer. If they take the time to go home and get on the computer and put it on Facebook and talk about it and not contact the police, it’s hard for us to go back and research it after the fact.
“I myself probably spent one complete afternoon following up on one of them, making phone calls and getting phone calls back and making other phone calls and getting video from businesses and nothing took place. It’s that negative stuff on social media that just wastes so much of our time and we could be spending out here doing real police work instead of chasing things that didn’t happen. It’s so frustrating.
“Whatever you guys can do to help. Encourage people to simply call 9-1-1 or contact us — come out here to the police department instead of driving home and getting on the keyboard and telling everybody about what you thought happened. Contact us when it’s going on and let us look into it. It’s so frustrating. It gives the police department a bad eye. It gives the city a bad reputation of us not caring and don’t go to Watseka because there’s all this crime going on. It’s not. People need to stop it. I just wanted to give my two cents and say that.”
Aldermen agreed with Douglas and Alderman Dennis Cahoe said there is a lot more that people should feel proud about. He read a list of 13 businesses that have started in Watseka recently or are getting ready to open in Watseka, with more to come. Several of the businesses are in buildings that had sent empty for a while. He listed The Headquarters, Lucky Grove Telecommunications, The Flower Social, Simply Country Shop, West Side on Oak, Massey Designs, Verk’s Designs, D.A.G. Group, Recharge, DISS (in the old Superior Clearers building), Silo Pub and Eatery, and TRex Small Arms, as well as a pizza and sandwich shop that will be opening in the old Promises building on Walnut.
“The negative comments that are always made on social media, it’s always negative. It’s always negative about Watseka and how bad Watseka is. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, I’ve just never got it done.”
He said The Headquarters moved to a new location and the building is beautiful. “I’m glad they stayed downtown,” he said.
“These are 13 brand new businesses that came to our city limits in the last 18 months but I fail every night to see social media promote this kind of stuff, but they are quick to promote negativity,” he said. “I think this is a great thing. I’m proud of the list. Every one is going to pay sales tax. This administration should be proud of this list. Like it or not there is positivity in Watseka.
“That’s not to mention the street program we’ve got going on, the new well we’re trying to get done. We’ve got some of the best fire and police protection any city, small town USA, can find. We’ve got great code enforcement. We’ve got a great administrative assistant in our office. We’ve got great public works people. We’ve got a ton of positivity in this town but we’ve got one or two individuals that sit in the background with their mouth running on Facebook. Every time you see it it’s the same one or two or three names,” he said. “I just wanted to bring that up. I felt it should be mentioned and this administration should be proud that this list has grown.”