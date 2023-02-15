Watseka

Watseka’s police chief is asking people to not use social media to report a crime.

Chief Jeremy Douglas said at the Feb. 14 public safety committee meeting of the Watseka City Council, “Here recently, because of social media and rumors, we’ve had three incidents that’s reference events or situations that has happened in Watseka at different businesses and so forth like that. I can’t tell you how much time I and the other officers have chasing these rumors down as something may have happened at a big box store or when someone was walking home and they were battered.

