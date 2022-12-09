A Donovan administrator was recently named Illinois Principal Association Cornbelt Region Principal of the Year.
Andy Jordan, Donovan Jr.-Sr. High School principal, was presented with the award at a school assembly Dec. 9.
Superintendent Toby Coates made the surprise announcement to the student body in two assemblies - one of the middle school and another for the high school.
The student body gave Jordan a standing ovation at the announcement.
“I’m here to kick off this assembly,” Coates said. “I’m so impressed with so many things in the building.” He mentioned the new technology, the media center, the many posters in the rooms, cafe for older students to enjoy. “Our test scores were outstanding,” he said.
“Just so many great things that builds this positive culture that makes it just a little more fun to be in school,” he said.
“For all those reasons the Illinois Principal Association has nominated and now honored Mr. Jordan as Principal of the Year,” he said.
Jordan said, “Thank you very much. That’s a great honor. It can’t happen without the great students, the staff, the teachers, Mr. Coates, administration and everyone involved. And of course, my family. Thank you very much.”
Before coming to Donovan Jordan was a high school physical education and driver education teacher at West Prairie High School in Sciota.
There he was the variety boys basketball coach for six years and then was named assistant principal.
He and his wife, Sarah, who is also a teacher, live in Martinton. They have four children, three of whom attend Donovan Elementary School - a son in first grade and twin daughters in kindergarten. They also have a one year old son.
In his free time Jordan enjoys playing basketball, running 5Ks and golfing.
Coates said in information provided, “ During his time at Donovan, he has emphasized a positive building culture that has led to an awesome learning environment for Donovan students. He has added dress-up days, assemblies, and enrichment opportunities for our students. Mr. Jordan has promoted the climate of our school by adding positive posters of the students and staff to the walls of our building. Due to his work, we have received multiple grants to increase technology throughout our school. He also secured the Illinois Tutoring Initiative Grant for Donovan Jr. Sr. High School. Currently, every Jr. High School students are now receiving tutoring in math.
“We are extremely proud of Mr. Andy Jordan and our school district’s accomplishments. Congratulations to Donovan Jr. Sr. High School Principal, Mr. Andy Jordan for being named Illinois Principal Association Cornbelt Region Principal of the Year.”