Dollar General Pic 1.JPG

Photo by Jordan Crook

A new Dollar General location recently opened in Milford.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — February 6, 2023 — Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 404 South Chicago St in Milford is now open! Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Milford location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Tags

Trending Food Videos