The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a meeting Monday, July 17, at Crescent City Grade School. This was the first meeting in which Lucas Schroeder – who now serves as principal and superintendent of the district – presided.
Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., followed by the pledge to the flag. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with all members present: Candi Butzow, Leigh Medina, Massey, Tim Kollmann, Niebuhr, Christi Pheifer and Becky Dirks.
Discussion items included the Crescent-Iroquois High School property – now that the demolition is complete, the board will take considerations of what to do with the property. If anyone has ideas to share, they are encouraged to contact Schroeder at the grade school (815-683-2141), call the school and ask to be put on the agenda for a board of ed meeting, or attend a board of ed meeting and speak during the time allotted for public participation. There was also discussion about some of the equipment/items from the high school which the board may need to get rid of and a couple ideas were shared on that.
The August meeting has been changed to August 14, which is the second Monday of the month (originally scheduled for Aug 21). The 7 p.m. meeting will take place at CCGS.
Board of ed committees were set as follows: Special Education – Jody Niebuhr, Building and Grounds – Candi Butzow and Tim Kollmann, Finance – Becky Dirks and Steve Massey, Negotiations – Christi Pheifer and Steve Massey, Policy – Jody Niebuhr and Leigh Medina, and PERA – Christi Pheifer.
Schroeder presented the administrative report in which he noted the high school demolition is complete and the grass is growing, the old shed across from the grade school has been demolished, online registration for all students in District #249 is now open and can be done through the teacherease.com site, the audit is forthcoming, and state and federal reporting is being done.
The board approved minutes of the budget hearing, transfer of education funds hearing, transfer of working cash funds hearing, and the regular meeting of the board of education conducted June 26; the treasurer's report dated June 30, the payment of bills dated July 17, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports of June; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the second reading of Press Plus Policy update 112.
Also approved was the prevailing wage statement for the 2023-24 school year, a donation of $2,000 from the Donovan Trust for the CCGS library, a donation of $1,000 from the Mary Helen Roberts Trust for the CCGS library, the renewal of insurance with GTPS for workers' compensation, liability, PSIC and the treasurer's bond for the 2023-24 school year and giving Schroeder permission to amend the 2023-24 calendar as necessary (no changes will be made that aren't addressed to the board and discussed with teachers).
Board approval was given for the district to expend funds beginning July 18, through adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget; approved membership to the Illinois Association of School Officials, and approved a contract with Bushue Human Resources.
At about 7:30 p.m., the board motioned to adjourn to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the Local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by P.A. 99-646.
Following the executive session, the board reentered the regular meeting and adjourned. The next meeting is set