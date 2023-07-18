7-17-23 Board of Ed Meeting.JPG

This photo was taken during the Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education meeting conducted July 17. From left to right are Leigh Medina, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollman, Steve Massey, superintendent/principal Lucas Schroeder and Candi Butzow. Board members Jody Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer were also present but can't be seen in the photo. This was Schroeder's first meeting in which he is now serving as the superintendent and principal of District #249.

The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a meeting Monday, July 17, at Crescent City Grade School. This was the first meeting in which Lucas Schroeder – who now serves as principal and superintendent of the district – presided.

Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., followed by the pledge to the flag. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with all members present: Candi Butzow, Leigh Medina, Massey, Tim Kollmann, Niebuhr, Christi Pheifer and Becky Dirks.

