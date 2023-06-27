The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted three public hearings prior to its regular meeting on Monday, June 26. This was the final meeting for interim superintendent Rod Grimsley as he is retiring at the end of the fiscal year.
The first public hearing was to amend the budget for the 2022-23 school year, the second public hearing was to approve the transfer of funds from the Education Fund to the Operations and Maintenance Fund, and the third hearing was to approve a transfer of Working Cash funds to the Operations and Maintenance Fund. All three hearings were due to the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School.
Board president Steve Massey called the regular meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. In the absence of secretary Jody Niebuhr, Grimsley took roll call, with the following present: Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Massey and Christi Pheifer.
The first item the board tended to was the administration of the oath of office to Leigh Medina, who was appointed to fill the board seat vacated by Brock Johnson. Medina will now serve a four-year term.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discussion items. The first item was the amended budget, which was due to the demolition of CIHS. Not all bills associated with the demolition will be received during the current fiscal year. Grimsley noted Ideal Environmental ended up with a bill less than expected. The second discussion item was the change of Crescent City Grade School becoming a Schoolwide Title I establishment. This means all students can be targeted for educational assistance.
Board correspondence included a thank-you note from Sunita Rueb, a speech and reading specialist, who retired at the end of the current school year. A letter of intent to retire was received from Tonia Wengert.
The superintendent's report was discussed. In regards to building and grounds, the high school demolition project is slated to be completed by Friday, June 30. There was nothing to report in transportation. In financials, the tax verification from the county office was received, listing values of $1.645 million and a tax rate of $5.64, which reflects another reduction. The form will be sent in and verified at the county office. Grimsley also reported state and federal reporting is being completed for the current school year.
Lucas Schroeder's principal's report noted both locker rooms at the grade school had been cleaned out. There are sports uniforms available and he explained the intent of what to do with those. Bryce, St. Paul's and Watseka schools were able to use some of the junior high curriculum, and Bob Wasnea was reported to have gotten a good start on getting the building ready for the next school year.
A photo of an idea the Crescent City Historical Society would like to do at some point was passed around. It involves using the CIHS cornerstone to make a memorial of the school.
The board approved the following: minutes of the May 10 regular meeting, treasurer's reports of May, 2023; payment of bills dated June 26, May's Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the first reading of Press Plus Policy update 112. Approved next were the amended budget for the 2022-23 school year, the transfer of $400,000 from the Education Fund to the Operations and Maintenance Fund, the transfer of $50,000 from the Working Cash Fund to the Operations and Maintenance Fund, and the consolidated district plan for the 2023-24 school year.
The board then approved several other items: Lynn Canady as the district treasurer for the next school year, moving from a Targeted Title One school to a Schoolwide Title I for the next school year, the intent to retire from Tonia Wengert, the non-certified pay for the next school year, and a bonus for interim superintendent Rod Grimsley in lieu of no salary increases the past four years.
The board adjourned to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the Local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by P.A. 99-646.
Following the executive session, the board reentered the regular meeting and adjourned. The next meeting is set for 7 p.m., Monday, July 17.