Crescent City

Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Interim Superintendent Rod Grimsley is shown going over paperwork with Leigh Medina. Medina took the oath of office as she was seated as the newest board of ed member. The June 26 meeting was the last for Grimsley, who retires at the end of the current school year.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted three public hearings prior to its regular meeting on Monday, June 26. This was the final meeting for interim superintendent Rod Grimsley as he is retiring at the end of the fiscal year.

The first public hearing was to amend the budget for the 2022-23 school year, the second public hearing was to approve the transfer of funds from the Education Fund to the Operations and Maintenance Fund, and the third hearing was to approve a transfer of Working Cash funds to the Operations and Maintenance Fund. All three hearings were due to the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School.