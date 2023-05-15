Crescent City

The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Ed met May 10, at Crescent City Grade School. There were two meetings that night: a board reorganization meeting followed by a regular meeting.

The reorganizational meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m. Present were Candi Butzow, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Steve Massey, Jody Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Also present were interim superintendent Rodney Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.