The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Ed met May 10, at Crescent City Grade School. There were two meetings that night: a board reorganization meeting followed by a regular meeting.
The reorganizational meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m. Present were Candi Butzow, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Steve Massey, Jody Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Also present were interim superintendent Rodney Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.
The first item for the reorganizational meeting was the administration of the oath of office. The three recently re-elected board members – Tim Kollmann, Candi Butzow and Becky Dirks – recited the oath. Then, each of them was seated for four-year terms to the board. The meeting then adjourned “sine die” so Grimsley was acting president, and Schroeder was temporary secretary pro-tem. Next was the election of board officers. Officers for the CI CUSD District #249 Board of Ed will be Steve Massey, president; Tim Kollmann, vice president; and Jody Niebuhr, board secretary and ISEA governing board member. There is still a vacancy on the board, which is the seat vacated by Brock Johnson.
The reorganizational meeting was adjourned at 7:17 p.m. and motion made to begin the regular meeting, which was called to order at 7:19. All present for the first meeting remained for the regular meeting.
In non-action items, one of the discussions took place on the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School. The asbestos removal was completed May 9, and it was announced Lee Excavating will begin demolition of CIHS on May 17. Everyone was reminded 8th grade graduation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the CCGS gym.
Proposed dates for the 2023-24 school year were as follows: July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20, December 18, January 22 (fourth Monday of the month due to a holiday), February 26 (fourth Monday due to a holiday), March 18, April 15, May 20 and June 17. All meetings will start at 7 p.m. and take place at CCGS. Grimsley noted there needed to be public hearings to allow for the transfer of funds for the demolition – those were explained and listed on the agenda for approval.
Superintendent Grimsley’s report noted the block building across from the grade school will be demolished by Lee Excavating for an addition cost of $5,000, so this item was on the agenda for approval. IDOT had a visit to the school and shut down one of the busses which had previously passed inspection. Following minor fixes, the bus will be back in service. In discussing financials, Grimsley noted there will have to be an amended budget due to the demolition of CIHS. State and federal reporting for the end of the year will be taking place.
Principal Schroeder’s report noted there are 69 K-8 students and 34 high school students in the district. The last day of school at CCGS will be Wednesday, May 31, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, had made a request for some of the junior high math books, and it was announced there is a schedule set for cleaning the grade school over the summer as some rooms will be rearranged and/or moved.
The first items on the consent agenda were approval of the minutes of the April 17 regular meeting, the April treasurer’s report, payment of May 10 bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports for April; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, second reading of Press Plus Policy Update 111, and approve board meeting dates for the 2023-24 school year. Motion was made and carried for these approvals.
Because the demolition expenses will be paid during two fiscal years, money will need to be transferred between accounts. The board approved a budget hearing for 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 26; and a public hearing to transfer funds from the Education fund to the Operations and Maintenance fund at 6:50 p.m. on June 26.
The staffing guide for the next school year was approved, followed by the approval of a public hearing at 6:55 p.m. Monday, June 26, to approve the transfer of funds from Working Cash to Operations and Maintenance. Next, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement with Watseka Public Library, then approved the $5,000 expense for Lee Excavating to demolish the old block building across from the grade school. The board approved a Memo of Understanding with the CI teachers’ union.
The board adjourned to executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the Local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by P.A. 99-646; and the selection of a person to fill a public office, including a vacancy in a public office, when the district is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the district is given the power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance. 5 ILCS 120/2(c)(3). The selection discussion was to select someone to take the seat of board of ed member Brock Johnson.
Following the executive session, the board reentered the regular meeting and adjourned. For Monday, June 26, the schedule is as follows: 6:45 p.m. to approve the amended budget hearing; 6:50 p.m., public hearing to approve the transfer of funds from Education to Operations and Maintenance fund; 6:55 p.m., to approve the transfer of funds from Working Cash to Operations and Maintenance; and 7 p.m., regular board meeting.