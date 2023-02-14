The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met monday, Feb. 13 in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. The meeting was called order at 7 p.m. by board president Steve Massey and began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following in attendance: Tim Kollmann, Massey, Christi Pheifer, Candi Butzow and Niebuhr. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.

Tags

Trending Food Videos