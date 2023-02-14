The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met monday, Feb. 13 in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. The meeting was called order at 7 p.m. by board president Steve Massey and began with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Board secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following in attendance: Tim Kollmann, Massey, Christi Pheifer, Candi Butzow and Niebuhr. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discuss non-action items. Asbestos removal at Crescent-Iroquois High School should take place between April 10 and May 10, and will take a few days to complete. If the work can be done by mid-May, that is when the demolition will begin. A tentative school calendar was presented and it was noted some changes may need to be done, but for the most part it worked in conjunction with the three accepting schools (Cissna Park, Iroquois-West and Watseka). Tentatively, a teachers' institute will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, with students reporting for a half-day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and the first full day of classes set for Thursday, Aug. 17. For Christmas break, the calendar is planning on students being gone Dec. 25-29 and Jan. 1-5, with a teachers' institute taking place Monday, Jan. 8 and classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 9. Spring break is set for March 25-29, including Monday, April 1. Tentatively, the last day of school will be Thursday, May 23, with emergency days being May 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Once the calendar can be set for sure, it will be released.
It was suggested graduation take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the CCGS gym. This date and time will avoid high school graduations in the area. Though it was discussed at the January board meeting, Grimsley touched on the ISEA changes for the 2023-24 school year: all schools will take on their own ISEA employees and those employees will be the responsibility of the district they work in. Each school will accept the ISEA employee's years of service and those employees won't lose their status with the union.
Grimsley passed around a copy of what the spring election ballot will look like. Since there is a board of ed member who will not seek to retain his/her seat, a list of potentional names will be available for the members to select someone to be appointed to that open position.
For the superintendent's report, Grimsley noted a transportation plan is starting to come together for the next school year. This will be the first year when junior high students will be going to receiving schools and not all the schools have the same start/end times. It is hoped when all the school calendars are set, an exact schedule can be developed. The finanicial report is at the half-way point in the school year and there was nothing to report on state and federal reporting.
Principal Schroeder's report noted there are now 68 students in K-8 and there are still 34 high school students. Teachers are preparing for IAR testing with the test dates set for March 28, 29 and 30. January students of the month were selected and they were kindergartener Aurora Stanley for grades K-2, fourth grader Brooklynn Rabe for grades 3-5, and eighth grader Seth Dirks for the junior high.
The board then approved minutes of the Jan. 23 meeting, the Jan. 31 treasurer's report, the payment of bills dated Feb. 13, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of Jan. 31; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and 8th grade graduation for May 25. A Memo of Understanding with Heather Gerth for the current school year was approved as presented.
At about 7:30 p.m., the board adjourned to executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5ILCS 120/2(c), amended by PA 99-646.
After the executive session, the board re-entered the regular session and adjourned.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13.