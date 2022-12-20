The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, for a Truth in Taxation hearing. Present for the hearing were board members Jody Niebuhr, Christi Pheifer, Steve Massey and Becky Dirls. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley. As there were no public comments or discussion, the hearing was adjourned just before 7.

At 7 p.m., board president Massey called the regular meeting to order. Secretary Niebuhr took roll call with the following members present: Becky Dirks, Niebuhr, Massey and Christi Pheifer. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.

