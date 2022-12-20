The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, for a Truth in Taxation hearing. Present for the hearing were board members Jody Niebuhr, Christi Pheifer, Steve Massey and Becky Dirls. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley. As there were no public comments or discussion, the hearing was adjourned just before 7.
At 7 p.m., board president Massey called the regular meeting to order. Secretary Niebuhr took roll call with the following members present: Becky Dirks, Niebuhr, Massey and Christi Pheifer. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discussion items. Grimsley reported the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School is very slow moving. An estimate for the asbestos removal has been received and it was put at $400,000. Removal of asbestos probably won't take place until March or so and that's because if the work took place in January or February, water and heat would be needed in the building. It could take about five weeks to get the asbestos removed.
The board discussed the deactivation resolution and it was pointed out the first payment of high school tuition was included in the December bills. The school calendar will be worked on but it may take a while as District #249 generally waits until the three accepting schools have theirs completed in order to arrange transportation schedules.
Moving on to the superintendent's report, it was noted a new freezer or two may need to be purchased for the kitchen as the ones currently in use are older and require extra maintenance. The ISEA has borrowed a bus until theirs can be repaired and all federal grants have been approved.
Principal Lucas Schroeder's report noted there are 67 students in grades K-8 and 34 high school students. Current 5-8 grade students were to have their school choices submitted by Dec. 20, and then the transportation needs can be worked out. The November students of the month were Quentin Bull, from grades K-2; Henry Bull, from grades 3-5, and Skyler Norder from junior high. The basketball team two CCGS eighth graders – Danica Lemenager and Taylor Chattic – play on made it to sectional play.
Schroeder's report noted the K-1 grandparents' day on Dec. 9 was well-attended, and the children sang their songs from grandparents day to the Bring Your Own Mug group on Dec. 14. The K-5 students were set to go bowling in Hoopeston on Dec. 20, with the junior high students going to Elevate Trampoline Park in Champaign.
The board then approved the following: Minutes of the regular meeting conducted Nov. 21, the Nov. 30 treasurer's report, payment of bills dated Dec. 19, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports dated Nov. 30; leaving closed minutes closed, destroying audio tapes older than 18 months, and the second reading of Press Plus policy update 110.
The board approved the Tax Levy as presented for 2022 and payable in 2023, and an intergovernmental agreement for the deactivation of the Crescent-Iroquois CUSD #249 junior high school (grades 6-8).
The meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 (the fourth Monday). The meeting will take place in the board room at Crescent City Grade School.