The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met at 6:55 p.m. Monday, June 20, to conduct a budget hearing.
Following the budget hearing, the board conducted a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Items discussed from the superintendent's report included work which will take place at Crescent City Grade School over the summer, the effect of the high cost of fuel on the transportation account, and the amended changes to the budget, which included having money added to line 186 in accounts 300, 400 and 500. Superintendent Rod Grimsley reported summer requirements for state and federal reporting are being completed.
During the regular meeting, the board approved minutes of the regular meeting conducted May 17, the May treasurer's report, June's bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed; destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, second reading of Press Plus Policy Update 109 and the consolidated district plan, and the amended budget for the 2021-22 school year with the only change being made to the transportation account.
Victoria Legan was rehired as the district manager and a resolution, as amended, authorizing preliminary proceedings in connection with the issuance of general obligation school bonds of up to $750,000 of working cash fund bonds and paying for the costs related to the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School. The board then approved consideration of and action upon a resolution providing for and requiring the submission of the proposition for the deactivation of the Crescent-Iroquois Junior High School facility in the district, at the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Lynn Canady was approved to serve as the school treasurer. A two-year contract agreement with the Crescent City teachers' union for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years was approved, as was a 5.5% salary increase for non-certified staff for the upcoming school year. Julie Dunn was hired as a part-time junior high social studies teacher and DeAnn Johnson was hired as a part-time junior high English/language arts teacher. Alexis Scheiwe was hired as a bus driver for the upcoming school year and the resignation of Heather Johnson as cross country coach was accepted.
The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the board room at Crescent City Grade School.