The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a brief public hearing on the bond issue prior to its regular meeting on Monday, July 18. The meeting concerned Sections 10 and 20 of the Bond Issue Notification Act, regarding bonds being used by the district. There were no written or oral comments available so that meeting ended at 7 p.m.

At the opening of the regular meeting, call to order was made at 7 p.m. with all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call found the following in attendance: Steve Massey, Tim Kollmann, Candi Butzow, Jody Niebuhr, Brock Johnson Becky Dirks and Christi Pheifer. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and newly-hired principal Lucas Schroeder.

Tags

Trending Food Videos