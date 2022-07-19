The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a brief public hearing on the bond issue prior to its regular meeting on Monday, July 18. The meeting concerned Sections 10 and 20 of the Bond Issue Notification Act, regarding bonds being used by the district. There were no written or oral comments available so that meeting ended at 7 p.m.
At the opening of the regular meeting, call to order was made at 7 p.m. with all present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call found the following in attendance: Steve Massey, Tim Kollmann, Candi Butzow, Jody Niebuhr, Brock Johnson Becky Dirks and Christi Pheifer. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and newly-hired principal Lucas Schroeder.
Discussion took place on the re-opening plan for when school resumes in August. Crescent City Grade School qualified for participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program so all students in grades K-8 will receive free breakfasts and lunches.
As regulations and requirements regarding Covid-19 change quite often, CCGS will follow Center for Disease Control and Iroquois County Public Health Department regulations. Remote learning will be available to those who must be gone from school, but not to those who choose to miss school. For bus riders, masks will be available if they want to wear one. If social distancing should become a standard, CCGS has plenty of room to meet the requirements. There are five days to use E-Learning in place of snow days. If masks become an issue, that will be discussed when the time comes. In regards to Covid-19, the extended quarantine has been eliminated. Remote learning will be available to students who have to miss class due to Covid-19. It was noted, these are preliminary guidelines and they could change at any time.
The staffing guide has been updated, with the school still needing a PE teacher, a junior high science teacher, and an aide for K-4. Registration is currently available at teacherease.com with in-person registration set for Aug. 2. The school year will begin with a teacher institute on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and students attending a half-day (8:20-11:30 a.m.) on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The first full day of classes will be Thursday, Aug. 18.
The superintendent's report on building and grounds noted the boiler has been removed and a more energy-efficient one is being installed. Main hallway floors have been stripped and rewaxed, doors are currently in the process of being replaced, window units and new glass will be installed, and the orange and red panels on the outside of CCGS will be painted blue to match school colors.
In regards to transportation, the total loss due to vandalism to the district bus was just over $1,000. The audit is taking place this week, and the first installment of property taxes has been received from the county. State and federal reporting is ongoing, with one year finishing and a new year beginning.
The board approved minutes of the budget hearing and regular meeting conducted June 22, accepted the treasurer's report dated June 30, approved payment of bills dated July 18, and accepted the June Imprest fund and petty cash reports. Closed minutes will remain closed and audio tapes older than 18 months will be destroyed.
The board approved the prevailing wage statement for the upcoming school year, accepted the resignation of junior high math and science teacher Jane Daniels, and approved the hiring of Martha Geyer as a part-time junior high math teacher. The board approved the renewal of insurance with GTPS for Workers' Compensation, Liability and the Treasurer's Bond for the 2022-23 school year. The re-opening plan for the new school year was also approved.
The board adjourned at 7:42 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.