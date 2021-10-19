The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 Board of Education met Monday, Oct 18 in the board room at Crescent City Grade School.
In the absence of board president Steve Massey, vice president Tim Kollmann conducted the meeting, which was called to order at 7 p.m. Following the pledge to the flag, board secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following present: Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Becky Dirks, Candi Butzow and Niebuhr. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley.
One item had to be deleted from the agenda, and that pertained to a phone system.
In non-action items, the board discussed the audit first. Grimsley pointed out several highlights of the audit, which showed the district to be financially sound. The audit was performed by Russell Leigh and Associates and they gave the district a 4.00 profile score, which is the highest you can get. The audit will now be submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education. The item of the phone system was tabled until the next meeting. It was noted the finance committee needs to meet between the November and December meetings so the tax levy can be discussed and possibly finalized at the December meeting.
There was no input from the public or board correspondence, so the board moved on to the administrative reports. Grimsley's report noted the building and grounds are all good at this time, and transportation is going smoothly with just a few minor adjustments to the original route schedule. All state and federal reporting was up-to-date as of the meeting.
Principal James DeMay's report noted there are 66 students in-building at this time, with two students set to return at the start of the second quarter after being homeschooled during the pandemic. There are 33 high school students attending the receiving schools. It was noted Heather Johnson and her cross country team had a very good season. Currently there are five girls participating in basketball with the Watseka Utes team, and boys' basketball has just begun with two students from CCGS participating. Rachel Pueschell and her speech team had their first contest Friday, Oct. 15.
On Friday, Oct. 15, which was the end of the first quarter, a teachers' institute took place. All staff had CPR training and received certification, which is good for two years. Appreciation was expressed to Tim McClain of the Crescent-Iroquois EMS for conducting the training.
Something new added to this meeting were classroom updates from several of the teachers. Giving updates on classroom activities and lessons were Heather Johnson for kindergarten, Stephanie Rippe for first grade, Kristin Marquis for second grade, Tonia Wengert for fourth grade, and Heather Gerth, junior high English/Language Arts and social studies teacher.
The board then approved minutes of the Sept. 20 meeting, the treasurer's report dated Sept. 20, the payment of bills dated Oct. 18, and the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of September 2021. The board voted to leave closed minutes closed and authorized the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months. The audit from Russell Leigh and Associates for the 2021-22 school year was approved, as was the purchasing cooperative constitution for the current year. Julie Green was hired as a bus driver, then the board approved Kristin Marquis and/or Heather Johnson to serve as dean of students when an administrator isn't present in the bilding.
Adjournment came at 7:33 p.m., with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. The meetings generally take place in the board of ed room at CCGS (former music room), which is just off the gym.