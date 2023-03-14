Crescent City

The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met Monday, March 13, at Crescent City Grade School. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. Those present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call. Present were board members Massey, Tim Kollmann, Niebuhr, Candi Butzow and Becky Dirks. Also present were interim superintendent Rod Grimsley and principal Lucas Schroeder.

