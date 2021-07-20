The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 met Monday, July 19. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. with those present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took rol call with the following attending: Massey, Candi Butzow, Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson and Christi Pheifer. Also present was Superintendent Rod Grimsley.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to non-action items. Supt. Grimsley said the ESSER II application had been submitted a month ago so the air conditioning project should start soon and hopefully be completed by the start of school. The asbestos removal has been completed in the kindergarten room and the new steps outside the cafeteria will be done before school starts.
Much discussion took place on the re-opening plan for the upcoming school year. The board wants to comply with CDC and public health department recommendations but the wording of recommendations is vague at this time and the suggestions seem to change every few days or so. The board and Grimsley understand things need to be clarified with advance notice so parents can make decisions regarding sending their children to school. At this time, the board will try to keep parents as updated as quickly as possible.
The fifth and sixth graders will once again be put together as the newly-hired teacher has submitted her resignation.
As there was no one to give public comment, the board moved on to the administrative report. The old white bus has been sold, the audit is completed and will return in September, and Title I, II and IV reporting will be completed in August.
A teachers' institute is set for Monday, Aug. 16, with students reporting to school on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The board approved minutes of the budget hearing and regular meeting from June 21, the June 30 treasurer's report, payment of July 19 bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports for June; leaving closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the first reading of Press Plus Policy Update 107.
The prevailing wage statement for the 2021-22 school year was approved, the board accepted the resignation of Samantha J. Thomas, and then approved the hiring of Kayla Thomas as a teachers' aide for the upcoming school year. The renewal of insurance with GTPS for workers compensation and the treasurer's bond was approved for the upcoming school year, along with the re-opening plan, which sets the school day as 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. As previously discussed, the board will try to keep parents notified of any pandemic recommendations as quickly as possible.
Motion for adjournment came at 8:32 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.