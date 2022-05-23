The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education of met Tuesday, May 17, in the board room at Crescent City Grade School. Steve Massey, board president, called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jody Niebuhr, board secretary, took roll call with all members present: Massey, Niebuhr, Christi Pheifer, Becky Dirks, Brock Johnson, Candi Butzow and Tim Kollmann. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.
Before the meeting began, two items which were to be voted on following the executive session were moved to be voted on before the executive session.
From the administrative report, discussion took place on the demolition of Crescent-Iroquois High School. Massey noted there are several who would like keepsakes/mementoes from the building and Grimsley noted there would be plenty of time for that as it will take time to get the asbestos at the school first.
Also on the administrative report were working cash bond options. Grimsley noted the bond resolution would be prepared and ready for approval at the June meeting. An amended budget hearing is set for 6:55 p.m. Monday, June 20, just prior to the regular board of ed meeting, and the last item discussed was preparing a resolution in regards to deactivating the junior high at Crescent City Grade School. The resolution will need to be approved in order to be on the November ballot. Public meetings will need to be scheduled so information can be shared.
From the superintendent's report, there are several areas of cleaning and such to take place over the summer, such as painting, removing the window air conditioners and replacing the window panes, and such.
According to Principal James DeMay's report, there are 67 students enrolled at CCGS and 32 students attending local high schools. Track accomplishments were noted, the attendance contest conducted by Rachel Pueschell was updated, spelling bee participants Ellie Rabe and Brehna Berry were recognized, and state testing for IAR and the Illinois Science test are complete. There were events which took place, or will take place, and these included the May 2 trip for K-4 to Miller Zoo, the recent junior high science fair, the May 6 Mother's Day tea party for kindergarten; a swim party for grades K-4, an 8th grade trip to Six Flags, and an activity day for grades 5-7 at the school, all of which will take place May 27. The kindergarten and first grade will go to Exploration Station on May 31. DeMay noted 8th grade graduation would take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the CCGS gym. The five graduates are Gavin Chattic, Kenleigh Hendershot, Traeh Kissack, Lili Sorensen and Haven Storm.
The board then approved minutes of the April 19 meeting, the treasurer's April report, payment of bills, and the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the first reading of Press Plus Issue 109. The staffing guide for the next school year was approved, the demolition of CIHS was approved, and a resolution for the November ballot placing the question to allow for the deactivation of the CCGS junior high was also approved.
After the executive session, the board reconvened into regular session. The next meeting will be Monday, June 20, with a budget hearing set for 6:55 p.m., and the regular meeting set to start at 7.
2022-2023 Staffing Guide
The administrative staff will include Rod Grimsley as interim superintendent and Lucas Schroder as principal, with Schroder then to serve as superintendent and principal for the 2023-24 school year.
Office staff will include a new district manager/bookkeeper to be hired, with Rachel Pueschell serving as school manager. Treasurer for the district is Lynn Canady.
Teaching staff will be: Heather Johnson, kindergarten; Stephanie Rippe, first grade; Kristin Marquis, second grade; Angela Rayman, third grade; Tonia Ailey-Wengert, fourth grade; Heather Gerth, fifth grade; and Jane Daniels, junior high math and science. To be hired are a junior high ELA/Reading and social studies teacher, who will serve as the homeroom advisor for seventh and eighth grades; and a K-8 physical ed instructor.
Non-certified staff will be Kayla Thomas, an instructional aide, and another instructional aide to be hired, both paid for by ESSER III funds.
Services purchased from other entities include Speech from Cissna Park, a social worker through the Iroquois Special Education Association, a special education teacher who will be available 56% of the day from ISEA, and an extra social worker who will be hired through ISEA and paid for by Title I services (if a person is available).
Jessica Rabe will continue as head cook, with Deanne Betourne helping two hours a day. Dennis Ritzma will provide building maintenance and custodial work up to 20 hours per week as needed for maintenance, and Deanne Betourne will provide 6 hours of custodial work.
Bus drivers, who are guaranteed three hours per day, will be Rosemary Popham, driver transportation director; Cathy Christensen, Larry Holden and Tina Birr.