A ribbon-cutting was conducted the morning of June 24 for the disc golf course that recently opened at Legion Park in Watseka.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce conducted the ribbon cutting with the Legion Post 23 members in attendance. Also attending were aldermen Benny Marcier, Don Miller and Scott Anderson.
Wilbur Wallis of Rantoul, who designed the course, spoke to those in attendance and explained a little about the game, the course and then gave some tips during a demonstration.
The course is nine holes with grass tees. The mostly flat and lightly wooded course has a practice basket in front of the shelter that is near the swimming pool.
Wallis said, “I really enjoyed designing this course. This is what disc golf is, it’s playing amongst these big trees and enjoying nature. I hope everyone wants to enjoy nature.
“As always. Don’t litter. Keep the park clean. Leave it cleaner that you found it.
“It’s a fun course. I really enjoy it. I hope that the community enjoys it.”
He said disc golf is a fun sport and it can be inexpensive to play. “You really only need one disc to play,” he said.
“For me, it still fulfills that competitive side of me,” he said. “Even if I’m not playing against someone else in a tournament, I’m trying to do better than I’ve done before on that hole, or better than I’ve done on that course. If you don’t want to do that, you don’t have to.”
Wallis said he has talked with people who don’t keep score. They play just for the recreational aspects and spend time in nature. There are also clubs, leagues and tournaments that people can get into if they desire.
When asked about what disc to buy, he said, “It depends on your abilities.” He said the more RPMs a person can get on the disc, the more the disc is able to do what it is designed to do. Discs have speeds printed on them. Some are flatter and others have more of an edge on them.
“I highly recommend to play with the slower speed disc for a bit. A disc as you throw it, it depends on your style of throw. I’m a right hand back hand thrower generally speaking. So, I’m creating a clockwise rotation on the disc.”
He said the way the disc is spinning affects how they perform. Higher speed discs have a sharper edge. Discs go up to 14 speeds, he said.
“If I were buying one disc, probably the mid-range. My next investment would be the putter.” Some of the discs are referred to as a putter, a driver, etc., as golf clubs are named.
He said if a person cannot throw accurately it doesn’t matter how far it is thrown. Wallis said people should avoid rounding the disc when throwing. “You want the disc to be flat and level when you come through,” he said.
Most people make the same mistake at the beginning: they throw up into the air. Discs need the right amount of air under them so it rides the air.
Wallis said basic rule include pars, like ball golf. “When you are throwing, make sure the area is clear before you throw.”
He said everyone throws from the tee area, then the person farthest from the hole throw next. “Count how many throws it takes you to get in the basket. Add them all up, add up from the start to the finish. In this case it’s nine holes, low scores wins,” he said. “Or that’s what yo threw today. Can you beat it tomorrow?”
There is a phone app that people can use for scorecard. The app has a free version and a paid version that offers more stats options.
The course is open to all and is free to play. Participants do need to bring their own discs.