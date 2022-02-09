A Watseka native is the new case manager for Champaign County Regional Planning Commission Workforce Development Program.
Cheyenne Denoyer said the program helps people who are low income and have basic skills deficiencies.
“Right now we are focusing on low income and basic skills deficient adults who are not in the labor force and youths who have dropped out of school. We’re getting them back in school. We’re paying for their GED. We’re paying for their training,” she said.
Denoyer said at present 50 percent of Iroquois County residents have less than or equal to a high school diploma. “While there’s jobs out there that maybe you don’t need a high school diploma, there’s a lot more that do require that. So our goal right now is to get as many people with a GED or less back into school and eventually back in the workforce.”
Denoyer’s time is divided between Iroquois and Ford counties. Office hours are Monday and Tuesday in the Iroquois County office in Watseka. Wednesday and Thursday hours are in the Ford County office in Paxton. “That way I can dedicate my physical time to each county. Then on Fridays I have a float day, so it goes by which appointments I have where, so if I have a client that needs more intensive services in Watseka I’ll make sure I’m in my office on Friday or vice versa for Paxton. It’s designated for me to have a schedule that caters to clients who need me.”
She started in this position Dec. 7. In that time she’s been reading case notes and learning what clients need. She said the program has been around for more than 20 years, but she finds that people don’t know what all is available.
“I think right now the biggest thing that is beneficial to me is going out to businesses and letting them know ‘hey, we’re here’ and that we are working on getting people employed in careers that are going to have them stay in the workforce in Iroquois County or Ford County.”
Denoyer said, too, she works with employees to find out what kind of qualificiations prospective employees need to take an open position and what training or education levels employers need to see in their employees.
Denoyer graduated from Western Illinois University with a B.S. in law enforcement in 2018. She worked in the probation department of Adams County for about a year right out of college and then took a job in a federal correctional center in Pekin, where she worked for about a two years.
“I wasn’t 100 percent certain that law enforcement was my forever job,” she said. When the opportunity to move back to Iroquois County came around she took it. While exploring different job opportunities she discovered her current job advertised.
“They described the job to me as helping low income, basic skills deficient, people who have barriers to employments, helping those adults, those out-of-school youths, those in-school youths, find a career and stick with it. I thought that was a good fit because up until this point I hadn’t found a career that I wanted to stick with for a long time. I thought it was a good opportunity to give back to a community that has done so much for me,” she said.
She said her law enforcement degree helps her in a number of ways in her case management job. “My background has taught me a lot about the definition of respect and how people want to be treated.’
The program offers career services to eligible job seekers. “We’re working on providing relevant workshops to the public, whether that’s job readiness, mock interviews, how to create a resume and a cover letter, working through situations in the workplace that maybe people aren’t familiar with, so how to deal with conflict or how to address issues you’re going to run into when you work.
“We will be getting a bus that we’ll be able to take to different community events,” she said. “We’ll be able to have a workforce station out of that bus, so we’re hoping to take this in a more mobile direction in the future.” That service is still in the planning stages.
Denoyer lives in Watseka. She is the daughter of Russ and Barb Denoyer.
She can be contacted in Iroquois County at 815-432 5246. Her office is in the Iroquois County Administrative Office in Watseka. In Ford County her office is at 258 W. State St., Paxton. She can be reached there at 217-579-1010.