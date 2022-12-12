The young Comets squad started off the “Comet Duels” the morning of Dec. 10 defeating Bismarck Henning 45-30. St. Thomas More were the next victims to fall by the score of 63-9. That set up the championship match-up with 3A BBCHS.

Blake Hemp (120) started the match off with a fall. After solid 14-7 decision for Garrison Bailey (126) and a forfeit to Kaden Cody the Central/IW boys led 15-0.

