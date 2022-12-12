The young Comets squad started off the “Comet Duels” the morning of Dec. 10 defeating Bismarck Henning 45-30. St. Thomas More were the next victims to fall by the score of 63-9. That set up the championship match-up with 3A BBCHS.
Blake Hemp (120) started the match off with a fall. After solid 14-7 decision for Garrison Bailey (126) and a forfeit to Kaden Cody the Central/IW boys led 15-0.
BBCHS fired back with two pins to close the gap to 15-12.
Gianni Panozzo (152) recorded a hard fought win by fall and the team score was now 21-12.
The Boilers recorded the teams third fall at (160) bringing the duel to a 21-18 score.
The excitement in the Central Crater was building. Fans, wrestlers & coaches were cheering hard and the wrestling energy was real.
Second half matches kicked off with Brayden Morris (170) powering his way to a big pin moving the battle to a 27-18 score.
Bradley scored a fall at (182) changing team tallies to 27-24.
The next three matches would ultimately determine the winner of the classic duel.
IW Alex Finnegan (195) gutted out an injury and battled back to win a come back match. That was the beginning of an epic 3 match run.
Centrals Brody O’Conner (220) brought the bench and crowd back to a roaring frenzy with the teams second consecutive pin.
IW Noah Gomez (HWT) made the roof come off the Crater with pin #3 and sealing a victory over BBCHS.
Having to forfeit classes 106-113 did not determine the outcome. Championship team score ended up 45-30.
During the week the team had duel wins against St. Joe Ogden 54-24, Seneca 42-33 & Dwight 59-18 and one loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork. That brings the Central/IW duel meet record to 9-2.
Dec. 15 Reed Custer w/ GCMS @ Reed Custer 5:30pm -Dec. 17th
Dec 17 Clinton Tournament 9am for Varsity Wrestlers
Dec 17 Wilmington JV Invite 9am