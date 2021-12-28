On Dec. 10, members of the Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Watseka, and the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, Bloomington, honored the Good Citizen award students from Iroquois County. These students were recognized with certificates and pins at an awards program at Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka.
The Good Citizen Award is given to a senior student chosen by the local high school district. Criterion for making the selection are dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The DAR and SAR are pleased to announce the 2021-22 award recipients:
Allison Cox is the DAR winner from Central High School. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Christie Cox of rural Clifton. She has been a member of the Student Council and class officer all four years, currently serving both these organizations as president. Allison plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She has worked as a lifeguard, does babysitting, and works with concrete construction. She plans to attend Kankakee Community College to study radiology.
Emma Morrical, daughter of Patrick and Heather Morrical, is the recipient of the DAR Award from Cissna Park High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been an active member of the FFA, serving as vice president this year. She has played volleyball and basketball, and has been on the yearbook staff three years, serving as this year’s editor. Her work experience includes being a swimming instructor and working at Wilcox Farms. She plans to attend Parkland College, then the University of Illinois to earn a degree in speech and language pathology.
The DAR Good Citizen winner from Donovan High School is Kenzie Faupel, daughter of David and Molly Faupel of rural Donovan. She is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of Student Council, and vice president of the FFA. She was captain of the volleyball team and is a cheerleader. Kenzie works at McDonald’s in Kentland and does babysitting. She plans to attend Kankakee Community College to pursue something in the field of agriculture.
Celeste Cummings is the DAR Good Citizen Award recipient from Iroquois West High School. The daughter of Will and Jill Cummings of rural Danforth, she is the current president of the Student Council and National Honor Society. Her primary interests have been FFA and the Blue Ribbon 4H Club where she held several offices and is currently president of both organizations. She has played volleyball all four years, plus has been in all four of the bands and is a majorette. Celeste plans to attend a four-year college/university to study biology with a minor in animal science as she works toward an eventual occupation as a veterinarian.
Alivia Schmink, daughter Carrie and Ronald Stimson and Sue Schmink, is the DAR Good Citizen winner from Milford High School. She is president of Student Council and National Honor Society, and vice president of her senior class. She played volleyball two years and softball four years, and is currently editor of the yearbook. She is on the student advisory board of directors and enjoyed being in theater. Alivia has worked during the summer as a CNA. Following graduation she plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University to major in nursing to become an ICU nurse.
The DAR winner from Watseka Community High School is Claire Curry, daughter of Chris and Amy Curry. She is president of the National Honor Society and Student Council, serves as secretary of Key Club, and competes in three sports: volleyball, basketball and softball. Claire was also a member of Show Choir. She volunteers in the kindergarten classrooms at Wanda Kendall School and is involved with activities at St. Edmund Catholic Church. She plans to attend a four-year university to study speech pathology and communication disorders.
Mikayla Hand, Milford, is the DAR award winner from Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley.
The Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award certificates and pins are presented to students by the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Bloomington. Awards were presented by William White and Dr. Al Day.
William Teig, son of Patrick and Dawn Teig, is the SAR recipient from Milford High School. He is the grandson of Barbara Teig and Gene and Pam Bork, as Pam is the chaplain general for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. William is involved in the National Honor Society, school theater productions, basketball, and track. During the summer he is a lifeguard at the Milford pool. He plans to attend Lincoln Christian University where he has accepted a scholarship to play basketball.
The SAR recipient from Donovan High School is Weston Lareau, son of Rodney and Denise Lareau. He is president of the FFA, a member of the Donovan 4H Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and the student council. He has been a member of the golf, basketball and bass fishing teams all four years of high school. Weston is a member of the Donovan Fire Department who works at Pence Oil Company and on the family farm. He plans to attend KCC to major in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
The SAR recipient from Watseka Community High School is Jordan Schroeder, son of Tom and Beth Schroeder. He has lettered in basketball, golf and track; is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, serving as treasurer this year; and was on the Student Council his junior year. He is in Key Club, Spanish Club and F-Troup. Jordan works at NAPA Auto Parts. Next fall he plans to attend a four-year university to major in mathematics and play basketball.
Samantha Sigler is the SAR Good Citizen Award winner from Iroquois West High School. The daughter of Steven and Wendy Sigler of Danforth, she is very involved in the music department. She has participated in concert and jazz choir all four years and was in chamber choir three years. She has been president of the FCCLA since she was a sophomore, is a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society. Her athletic activities include softball and volleyball. Samantha plans to study pre-physical therapy and psychology at a four-year university.
Lyssa Kaeb is the SAR recipient from Cissna Park High School. She is the daughter of Dale and Sandra Kaeb and has been involved in FFA and serving as one of the vice presidents. She has participated in FCCLA as an officer, and is a member of the National Honor society. Lyssa has worked at Hart’s Greenouse in Loda the past two years and will continue to work there in the spring. After graduation she plans to work for a year or so to earn enough money to attend a college to pursue a career in forensic psychology.
The SAR recipient from Central High School is Katherine Thompsen, daughter of David and Jennifer Thompsen, Clifton. She is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Clifton, and participates in the youth group. She is very musical as she participated in the marching, pep and jazz bands, and madrigals and jazz chorus. Katherine is a member of the National Society and is an Illinois State Scholar. Currently, she works at Prairieview Lutheran Nursing Home as a dietary aid and she plans to study kinesiology and become a physical therapist.