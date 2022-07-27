Danville Public Library is hosting Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library on August 5 and 6 from 5 pm to 9 pm. All activities are scheduled in and around the library, located at 319 N. Vermilion Street, just north of downtown Danville. The event is free and open to the public.
The library will offer only curbside service from 9 am – 3 pm on Friday and Saturday of the event weekend.
The Stranger Things event is based on the hugely popular Netflix series about a small fictional town in Indiana that experiences supernatural events. The series has drawn record viewership and won numerous awards.
Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library event features free activities for all ages. Visitors will:
- Move through a haunted maze with a Stranger Things twist
- Visit Hawkins Lab, the Byers Home and the Upside Down
- Get your picture taken with local actors dressed as characters from the hit series
- Enjoy games, food and giveaways at Starcourt Mall
- Danville residents may also sign up on the spot for a free library card.
The event sponsors include Patrick Williams at Country Financial, County Market, Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms, Humane Society of Danville, Sara Jo Brown and Danville Library Foundation.
Local actors will appear as characters from the series. They include Aaron Martin, Ava Brines, Barb Whaling, Brooke Kuchefski, Colin Hess, Henry Smith, Jadyn Hess, Laramie Ziegler, Silas Van Camp, Matt Hester, Mikayla Whaling, Natalie Hurley, Racheal Anderson, and Lee Bridgman.
Special effects by Bob and Julie Colby, Jerry Strain, Lee Bridgman, Andrew Dudich and Bailey Thompson. Sets and costumes by Library staff and actors.
Additional Stranger Things-themed events will be announced and will occur throughout the month of August TBA.
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org or follow the Danville Public Library on Facebook @DanvillePublicLibrary. For media inquiries, email Jennifer Hess at jhess@danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Disclaimer: You may encounter mild spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.