Danville Public Library is hosting Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library on August 5 and 6 from 5 pm to 9 pm. All activities are scheduled in and around the library, located at 319 N. Vermilion Street, just north of downtown Danville. The event is free and open to the public.

The library will offer only curbside service from 9 am – 3 pm on Friday and Saturday of the event weekend.

