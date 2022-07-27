August 5 and 6: Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library. Move through our haunted maze with a Stranger Things twist. Visit Hawkins Lab, the Byer’s Home, the Upside Down, and more. Get your picture taken with characters from the hit Netflix TV series and enjoy games, food, and giveaways at Starcourt Mall. 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Learn more at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org/strangerthingsevent

August 1: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.

