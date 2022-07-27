August 5 and 6: Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library. Move through our haunted maze with a Stranger Things twist. Visit Hawkins Lab, the Byer’s Home, the Upside Down, and more. Get your picture taken with characters from the hit Netflix TV series and enjoy games, food, and giveaways at Starcourt Mall. 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Learn more at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org/strangerthingsevent
August 1: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
August 2: Skills 2 Succeed: Getting and Keeping Your Dream Job. We are partnering with Goodwill Industries Career Development to present a series on getting the job you want, from resumes to job retention. Todays’ session is “The Pearly Bank Panel”. 10:00 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room.
August 2: Teen Coloring Sheet Craft. August 2nd is National Coloring Book Day so the teen zone will have coloring sheets for teens to color! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 2: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
August 2: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 3: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
August 3: The Consult. An opportunity for your business to get advice over coffee from a consortium of business leaders; both current and retired, willing to share their knowledge. People from all over the business community are inviting you to engage them for advice in a relaxed atmosphere. No pressure, no sales pitch, just a resource for you to access, absolutely free. 8:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
August 4: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Cricut. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Children’s Art Challenge: Send us a photo of your (child’s) art and we will post it on both Facebook and our Website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. August’s Challenge is “Back to School” To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-KidArt
Coloring Contest: Color a picture, win a prize. Return entries by the end of the month. Entries will be displayed in the Children’s Room. Winners will be notified. Ages Preschool to adult. The May contest runs from August 1 to 31. Pick up coloring sheets at the library or visit https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/coloring-contest
Personal Shopping: Don’t have time to browse the shelves but not sure what you want? Talk to a librarian about what you like! We’ll talk to you about your taste in books or movies and select items that could interest you. We can pick out a selection of books, audiobooks, Music CDs, or DVDs for you to pick up at curbside. Call (217) 477-5228 to talk to a staff member today!
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.