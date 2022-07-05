Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path this summer. Our Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1 to July 31. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
July 11: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch Anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 11: Survival Camp Movie. A wrongfully convicted boy is sent to a brutal desert detention camp where he joins the job of digging holes for some mysterious reason. Based on the Louis Sachar book, starring Shia LaBouf. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 11: Tween Subscription Book Box! We are switching to a two-meeting format for this program. At the first meeting, tweens can pick up the book and we’ll do a read aloud to get it started. Two weeks later we’ll meet to discuss the book, and hand out the contents of the subscription box. The second meeting will include a lunch time pizza party. July’s book is Secrets of Camp Whatever by Chris Grine. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-CampWhatever The first meeting is July 11 at 12:00 p.m. The second meeting is July 25 at 12:00 p.m.
July 12: Are You Ready? A seminar with the Emergency Management Agency. Learn survival skills from the experts and enter for a chance to win a Go-Bag Door Prize. 5:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 12: Teen UV Resin Jewelry/Keychain Craft. Use UV resin to make a variety of different crafts. You can make pendants, keychains, and more! 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 12: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Nailed It! Inspired by the Netflix TV series, tweens will be presented with a craft and supplies, but no instructions! 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Ages 8-13.
July 12: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 13: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 13: I’m a Smarty. Be a Smarty and learn how to stay drug-free. Rosecrance will host this class on bullying and saying no to drugs. For children ages 8 to 12.
July 14: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering 3D Printing. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 14: Wonder Garden Club. We are back in person for the summer to read stories and learn about gardening with Master Gardener volunteers. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office. 9:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 16: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 16: Show & Tell with the Illinois National Guard. The IL National Guard 1544th Transportation Company will give a Show & Tell presentation featuring a military vehicle. Program is open to all ages. 11:00 a.m. outdoors.
Explore More Illinois: This program allows cardholders to reserve free and discounted admission, parking, and gift store purchases from cultural attractions in Illinois, including museums, cultural centers, zoos, aquariums, gardens, historical societies, park districts, and more. Learn more at exploremore.quipugroup.net/?Danville
Library Visits: Would you like to bring your group on a trip to the library? Or maybe you’d like the library to come to your business/daycare/school/event? Either way, we’d love to help. Please fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DPL-Visits
Mailing Supplies: If you need to print something out to mail, you no longer have to go to the post office for a stamp! The library now offers stamps and envelopes at the reference desk for a small cost to cover supplies.
Servicios gratuitos de la biblioteca pública de Danville. ¿No sabe cómo usar algunos de nuestros servicios gratuitos? ¡Tenemos una colección de videos tutoriales para ayudarle! danvillepubliclibrary.org/spanish-guides Spanish Services at Danville Public Library. Not sure how to use some of our services? We have a set of tutorial videos here for you!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament for teens in the Teen Zone on July 26th starting at 10:00 am. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-SmashBros In partnership with DACC ESPORTS. This program is funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
Operating Hours: Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.