Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path this summer. Our Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1 to July 31. Earn books, fun stuff, and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
Coming Up: Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins at the Library. Move through our haunted maze with a Stranger Things twist, visit Hawkins Lab, the Byer's Home, the Upside Down, and more. Get your picture taken with characters from the hit Netflix TV series and enjoy games, food, and giveaways at Starcourt Mall. August 5 and 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Learn more at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org/strangerthingsevent
July 25: Anime Club & Gaming Day. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming! Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together! 4:00pm in the Teen Zone.
July 25: Tween Subscription Book Box! We are switching to a two-meeting format for this program. At the first meeting, tweens can pick up the book and we'll do a read aloud to get it started. Two weeks later we'll meet to discuss the book, and hand out the contents of the subscription box. The second meeting will include a lunch time pizza party. July's book is Secrets of Camp Whatever by Chris Grine. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-CampWhatever 12:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 26: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament for teens in the Teen Zone starting at 10:00 am. Register at https://tinyurl.com/DPL-SmashBros In partnership with DACC ESPORTS. This program is funded by a grant from Danville Library Foundation.
July 26: Theatre Movie. A popular high-school athlete and an academically-gifted girl get roles in the school musical and develop a friendship that threatens East High's social order. Starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. 4:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 26: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: Break a record. Choose a Guinness World Record and try to break it. 4:30 pm in the Children's Program Room. Ages 8-13.
July 26: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 27: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. This program is for teens, both those who are new to the game and those who already know the best way to cleave an orc. New players always welcome! Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 27: Little Red Riding Hood Puppet Show & Workshop. Enjoy a live puppet show of Little Red Riding Hood AND learn how to make puppets! Please note: The show is available to to everyone, but the puppet-making is only for the first 20 participants. 5:00 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 28: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library's cool technology. This week we're covering Sphero. 4:00 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
July 28: Murder & a Meal Book Club Our murder mystery book is rebranding itself to include dinner (because who doesn't love a good meal while discussing murder?) We meet at the Library to choose a restaurant, then go out for dinner and book discussion! This month we're discussing Twanged by Carol Higgins Clark 4:30 p.m. in the Linda Bolton Gathering Space at the Library.
July 28: Wonder Garden Club. We are back in person for the summer to read stories and learn about gardening with Master Gardener volunteers. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office. 9:00 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
July 30: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room
July 30: Summer Reading Ice Cream Social. We're wrapping up the Summer Reading Challenge with an Ice Cream Social. Whether you've been Reading off the Beaten Path or not, join us for games, ice cream, and great fun! 11:00 on the West Lawn. Ice Cream is generously provided by Landmark Credit Union.
Museum Adventure Pass: The Museum Adventure Pass program gives library patrons access to free or discounted museum passes in the Chicago area. So before you go on vacation or drive up to visit family, check out museumadventure.org for your Museum Adventure Pass!
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a quiet walk and read a book! We have Arthur's Reading Trick by Marc Brown on our back (South) windows. (The side facing Madison St.)
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-YouTube
Operating Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.