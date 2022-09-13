Danville Public Library Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season with a Unique Local Author Book Fair, Farmer’s Market, and Craft Event
Come join the fun and start your holiday shopping! The Danville Public Library (DPL) is hosting a unique Book Fair on Saturday, October 1 from 11 am to 2 pm. The special event will feature local authors, farmers, publishers and craft-sellers in tents. Berry Cool Farmers Market is the event partner.
The event will also include story-times, book readings, and a panel discussion with the authors.
Featured authors include Betty R. Anderson, Jake Aurelian, Donna Carlene, Charles Davis, Ray Elliott, Jane Lanie, Kaighla Rises, Karl Witsman, and Rob Witzel.
The Danville Public Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion in Danville, Illinois.
DPL invites any local authors to participate in the event. The library is also seeking vendors who create journals, bookmarks, or book-related jewelry/art. To participate as an author or artist, please email Jessica Auguston at jauguston@danvillepubliclibrary.org or call the Danville Public Library at 217-477-5220.
About the Danville Public Library
The Danville Public Library is free for all Danville residents. With a free library card, patrons have access to hundreds of thousands of materials, including books, e-books, audiobooks, videos, DVDs, CDs, and much more.
Some of the FREE benefits of access to the Danville Public Library:
• Borrow thousands of items from the library, with access to hundreds of thousands via partner libraries
• Online browsing and checkout via the DPL website
• Audiobooks, e-Books, digital videos, DVD’s/Blu-rays/Music CD’s
• Curbside pickup and home delivery
• Book clubs, teen events, senior coffee time, extensive children’s activities
• Free and low-cost meeting, conference, and study rooms