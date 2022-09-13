Danville Public Library Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season with a Unique Local Author Book Fair, Farmer’s Market, and Craft Event

Come join the fun and start your holiday shopping! The Danville Public Library (DPL) is hosting a unique Book Fair on Saturday, October 1 from 11 am to 2 pm. The special event will feature local authors, farmers, publishers and craft-sellers in tents. Berry Cool Farmers Market is the event partner.

Trending Food Videos