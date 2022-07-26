Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a Danville man was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Dustin Cooper, 16, of Danville, Illinois is the first of four individuals to go on trial for the deaths of two teenagers resulting from a drug sale and robbery.

A Vermilion County jury found Cooper guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois. Cooper was also convicted of first-degree murder based on armed robbery in the death of Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois. Cooper faces a sentence of between 40 years to natural life in prison, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled on Sept. 15.

Trending Food Videos