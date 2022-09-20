The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a budget hearing which was called to order by board president Steve Massey at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The hearing began with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, which was taken by board secretary Jody Niebuhr. Present for the meeting were: Steve Massey, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Also present was interim superintendent Rodney Grimsley.
There was no public comments made in regards to the budget so the hearing adjourned at 6:57 p.m.
The regular meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. with the same board members present. As the meeting began, Grimsley introduced the four new teachers at Crescent City Grade School. Present were Julie Dunn, who enjoyed retirement 22 days before signing on as the junior high social studies and history teacher; Martha Geyer, who has subbed at CCGS three years and is now the junior high math teacher; DeAnne Johnson, who taught 35 years at Watseka; and Kim Redenius, a Crescent City native who graduated from Crescent-Iroquois High School and now teaches junior high science and PE, plus a couple PE classes in the lower grades.
Principal Lucas Schroeder couldn't attend the meeting but he has encouraged classroom/student presentations at each board meeting. Making the first presentation were Heather Johnson and three of her kindergarten students: Pierce Storm, Penelope Johnson and Evangeline Milk. Evangeline noted she likes playing with her friends, learning to count and homework. Pierce said his favorite things are stations, numbers, letters and lunch, but he also enjoys playing with friends, painting, Lego's and the vet station, where he helps stuffed animals. Penelope noted she likes counting numbers and counting vowels in the alphabet. All the students said they enjoy learning to share and doing yoga in the mornings. Penelope noted there are 26 letters in the alphabet, which is made up of vowels and consonants.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to other items. The school will be removing its website and go to other ways of communication which will be easier, such as a Facebook page and TeacherEase. Grimsley asked if there were questions about the budget and he noted it is very similar to last year's. He said they try to under-estimate revenues and over-estimate expenses. When the budget is approved, it will be submitted to ISBE.
Grimsley touched base on the three steps to the process of the demolition of CIHS. For the first step, Ideal Environmental will determine how much asbestos must be removed and prepare that information for a bid spec. For the second step, an architect will put together the bid specs so the job can be let for bidding. In the final step, the board will decide how much of the working cash bond will be needed to complete the demolition. The finance committee will need to meet, probably in November.
Community information nights were discussed in order for board members and administration to address publicly the item of deactivating the junior high. Grimsley has already requested and is gathering ideas on what to discuss. It is hoped to have a meeting at the beginning of October, possibly at the Crescent City Community Center. Reasons for seeking deactivation of the junior high include the teacher shortage and the opportunity for the junior high students to take part in more extracurriculars at an accepting school, such as band, chorus and art.
Deactivating the junior high would be just like the high school process. Once the decision is made to deactivate the junior high, the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be given the same opportunity as high school students to attend one of the accepting high schools. The schools students can choose to attend are in Watseka, Gilman and Cissna Park.
The school is very strong financially so the prospect of CCGS becoming a successful K-5 school are very good.
Copies of the audit by Russell Leigh were distributed to members.
Grimsley presented his superintendnet's report which noted nothing new with Building and Grounds. In regards to state and federal reporting, the one item is getting this year's federal grants approved.
For Schroeder's principal's report, he noted K-8 enrollment is at 67 and high school enrollment is 34. The open house at CCGS on Sept. 7 was attended by 76% of parents, and the fourth, fifth and sixth grades will take a field trip to Olivet Nazarene University on Oct. 3 for the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra. Mrs. Redenius has planned a junior high golf outing with lunch on the lawn of Shagbark. On Friday, Oct. 7, which will be a Teachers' Institute, teachers will review IAR (state testing) and Rising Star cores to look for areas in the curriculum which need strengthening and to identify struggling students.
Consent agenda items were: approve minutes of the Aug. 15 regulard board of ed meeting, the Aug. 31 treasurer's report, payment of bills dated Sept. 19, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leave minutes of closed meetings closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, approve the amended consolidated district plan, and appointing Rachel Pueschell as the DCFS liaison. All were motioned for approval and carried.
The board then approved the budget for the 2022-23 school year, followed by the hiring of Bob Wasnea as a full-time custodian effective Sept. 6. Also approved was the hiring of Dave Kosik as a bus driver and the appointment of Heather Gerth to serve as Dean of Students in the absence of the building principal. In its final action, the board approved the Fiscal Year 22 Audit as presented by Russell Leigh and Associates.
At 8:17 p.m., the board adjourned for executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the District or legal counsel for the District, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the District to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the Local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5 ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by P.A. 99-646.
Once the executive session adjourned, the board moved into regular session and adjourned the meeting. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.