The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a budget hearing which was called to order by board president Steve Massey at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. The hearing began with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, which was taken by board secretary Jody Niebuhr. Present for the meeting were: Steve Massey, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Also present was interim superintendent Rodney Grimsley.

There was no public comments made in regards to the budget so the hearing adjourned at 6:57 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos