KANKAKEE and IROQUOIS COUNITES — The 21st Judicial Circuit has selected Circuit Judge Thomas W. Cunnington to serve as its next chief judge starting Jan. 1, according to information provided.
“The Circuit has made an excellent selection,” said current Chief Judge Michael Kramer. “Judge Cunnington has the experience and skills to be successful as Chief Judge, and he will have the strong support of all of his colleagues.” Judge Cunnington stated, “I am honored to be selected by my colleagues for this position. I look forward to the opportunity to continue the 21st Circuit’s tradition of excellence.” The chief judge of a judicial circuit is a position created under the Illinois constitution. The chief judge has “general administrative authority” over the court, including the assignment of cases. The 21st Circuit includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Judge Cunnington is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, and received his Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He was admitted to practice of law on May 1, 1981. He began his legal career as a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney and he had a 30-year private law practice before his appointment to the courts. He was appointed as an Associate Judge on November 4, 2011, and elected as a Circuit Judge in December of 2018.
He was an alderman on the Kankakee City Council from 1983-2001. Prior to his judicial appointment, he was a hearing officer for the City of Kankakee adjudication court from 2005-10. He is also very well known for having planned, organized and presided over the Kankakee County Teen Court from 2004-11. Additionally, he was chairman of the Board for Provena St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation in 2009-10 and president of the Kankakee Rotary Club in 2006-07. He also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees for Asbury United Methodist Church and currently serves as chair of their Administrative Council. Judge Cunnington served as chairman of the Annual Community Leader’s Prayer Breakfast from 1996 to 2011.
He is married to Dawn Landwehr, also an attorney, and they have 6 children and 4 grandchildren. He holds membership in the Kankakee County Bar Association and the Illinois Bar Association and currently sits in the felony traffic courtroom.