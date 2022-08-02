Celeste Cummings is the 2022 Master Showman at the Iroquois County Fair.
The event was conducted the morning of July 22 and saw representatives from each of the eight barns at the fair competing for the title.
Gracie Schleef and Dayton Eisenmann tied for second place.
Cummings is the daughter of Will and Jill Cummings and a member of the Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.
The 18-year-old graduated from Iroquois West High School this year. She represented the Goat Barn in the showman contest. She has shown goats for nine years.
She will be attending Truman State University this fall to major in biology and minor in animal science. She plans to be a rural veterinarian.
She lists her hobbies as livestock shows, spending time with her dogs, watching “The Bachelor” and taking lots of naps.
Cummings said this was her second year competing in the Master Showman event.
“I have experience coming in to this year. The last 24 hours I’ve just been going crazy getting all the practice in with each species. It’s tough because of the heat out here. You don’t want to overwork these animals, so I’ve been going around to each farm. I’ve had some wonderful families help me out to learn the aspects of each species and along with that, just practicing the general knowledge that we’ll be questioned on, whether it’s breeds, things we like about the animal, weights, all those different questions they’ll ask in showmanship,” she said.
Cummings represented the Goat Barn, but has some other favorite animals. “I didn’t get to show any dairy cows, they took that out. That would probably be my next favorite. I really enjoy the sheep. They are similar to goats, there’s a few very key aspects that are different, but just the size of the animal and the type of the animal is something I’m familiar with. I feel a lot safer in the ring with a sheep.”
When asked about winning, she said, “It is absolutely a dream come true. This has been one of my goals since I joined 4-H at nine years old. I would always come and watch the master showmanship contest because I was passionate about showmanship in my own barn. My older sister, Tess Cummings, was in the competition for a couple of years so I would come and watch here. It was just always a dream of mine. This is my last year in 4-H. I am just overwhelmed with how grateful I am to achieve this.”
Eisenmann was representing the Beef Barn in the showman contest. He has been in 4-H for nine years and has had a livestock project for nine years. He is a member of the Fountain Creek Producers 4-H Club.
He is the son of Derric and Jodi Eisenmann. The 17-year-old will be a senior at Mahomet Seymour High School, where he plays football, basketball and track and field.
This year he had the champion simmental steer. He had to beat his sister in the challenge showmanship class to participate in master showmanship.
Schleef, the daughter of Adam and Sarah Schleef, is a member of the Woodworth Country Klovers 4-H Club. This is her 10th year in 4-H and she represented the Dairy Barn in the showmanship contest. She has spent 14 years in her livestock project, 10 of those in 4-H. She is 19 and a sophomore at Lake Land College. She is currently interning at the Ford-Iroquois Extension Office. Her interests include raising cattle and cooking.
Alivia Porter represented the Sheep Barn. she is a member of the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Erik Porter and Misha Porter and Jared Finegan. She has been in 4-H for seven years and had a livestock project each of those years.
The 14-year-old will be in 10th grade at Clifton Central High School. She is also an active member of the Clifton Central FFA and has competed at state in sheep production for proficiency, where she was a top five finalist.
She, her brother and sister own and operate FP Livestock. They have 100 southdown ewes.
She also competes nationally and just recently traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts to show at the All American Junior Show.
“She successfully campaigned her southdown ewe lamb to reserve national champion eyes honors and was the national champion showman for the 14-year-old age group,” reads her bio. She is also a Junior Hampshire Board member. “She is excited to compete in master showmanship in her first year being eligible in the senior division and wishes all the contestants good luck today,” reads her bio sheet.
Owen Pree was the Rabbit Barn representative. He is a member of Country Kickers 4-H Club. He is the son of Dan and Tammy Pree. He is 15-and-a- half and will be a sophomore at Iroquois West High School. He has been in 4-H for eight years and had a livestock project each year.
“I am a two-time Illinois State Fair meat pen champion,” he said in his bio. “I show rabbits nationally. I love everything there is about agriculture. Thank you to my parents, grandparents and uncles fora ll of my opportunities in ag, farming, 4-H and FFA.”
His interests and hobbies include rabbits, poultry, farming, welding, electricity, mechanics and FFA.
Hunter Hill represents the Poultry Barn. He is a member of the Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H Club. He is the son of Todd and Michelle Hull. He is 16 and will be a junior at Iroquois West High School. He has been in 4-H for five years and had a livestock project for four. He is currently hatching more quail to sell, reads his bio.
His interests and hobbies include fishing, wrestling, football and hunting.
Stephanie Sterrenberg was the Horse Barn representative.
She is a member of the Milford Sugar Creek 4-H Club. She is 15 and will be a sophomore at Milford High School. The daughter of Bonnie Sterrenberg, she has been in 4-H for seven years and had a livestock project for three years.
“Rusty was originally just a trail horse, but I started working wit her and daughter her everything she nows,” she said in her bio. “I taught her halter, showmanship, English, western, rich, barrels and poles. It took a lot of hard work and patiences but in the end it was worth it.” Sterrenberg’s interests and hobbies include volleyball, softball, YEDA, FFA, 4-H and showing horses.
Lily Anderson represented the Swine Barn. She is member of the Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H Club.
The daughter of Ryan and Danielle Anderson, she has been in 4-H for seven years. The 15-year-old is a junior at Iroquois West High School. She enjoys showing pigs, cheerleading, 4-H, FFA and Rifle Club.
“I AI’d my gilt this past spring and we had our first litter of baby pigs,” she said.
She is a member of the Iroquois West Rifle Club, where she shoots precision rifles and is consistently the top shooter. She also shoots in the summer small bore league with .22 caliber rifles, she said on her information sheet.
Judge for the master showmanship event was Olivia Claire, who won the Iroquois County Fair master showmanship event when she was in 4-H.
“It’s very sad to walk around the fairgrounds and not have a home and a barn like I’m used to,” she said. “It’s definitely been a culture shock there. But it’s really come full circle as far as giving back to what has grown me into the person I am — the opportunities I’ve had through 4-H, through livestock judging, through my projects and everything, so getting the opportunity to come back and see the kids that were little kids when I was still showing and now they are the seniors that our juniors are looking up to is really, really rewarding. It’s something I was hoping to get to do, so it’s really fun to do it.”
The master showmanship has changes slightly in the past few years.
“When I was still doing it all the representatives would be showing their species as well, so we went to every barn. Now, because at Illinois State Fair you only show three, we have limited it down to those three to try and streamline it between the county level and the state level,” she said.
She said her advice to young 4-Hers includes “work with the people in that barn. They are the experts in their species. It’s really good to meet new people and also expand your knowledge on the different projects because we become kind of streamlined to whatever it is we are comfortable with and this whole competition is about being uncomfortable and trying to blend in and do the best that you can.”
She said the kids did well at the fair this year.
“It’s really hard if you are not showing even one of your species. There were kids in this that none of the three do they show. They had to learn all three new. And it’s hot and they made it through that. It is nerve-racking. We had a huge crowd out here today just like always. They did a really nice job.”
Claire is not working at the USDA office in Iroquois County as a soil conservationist. “I go out to the field and do different engineering work with waterways designs, soil testing and things of that nature.”