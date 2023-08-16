State and federal officials were in Watseka Aug. 15 to help Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced that the hospital has received Critical Access Hospital status.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin helped make the announcement about the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act at a reception at the hospital.
According to information from Durbin’s office, “Medicare provides a higher reimbursement rate to critical access hospitals if they offer 24/7 care, keep patients for less than 96 hours, and are located 35 miles from other hospitals, among other criteria. Durbin advocated for Medicare to update its distance definitions for primary and secondary roads. Under the new federal definition instituted last year, Iroquois Memorial Hospital applied for CAH status and recently received approval from CMS.”
The act, according to Durbin, “was inspired by the unique situation at Iroquois Memorial Hospital The legislation would support rural hospitals by providing flexibility round the 35 mile distance requirement and enabling states to certify a hospital as a ‘necessary provider’ in order to obtain CAH designation.”
IMH President and CEO Mike Tilstra introduced Durbin, noting he has been supportive of rural hospitals and was a key player in drafting the language to help the hospital get critical access.
Durbin said, “ This is a great announcement for the people who live in Iroquois County and nearby.”
Durbin told the crowd about his own ties to Iroquois County. He noted that after he graduated from law school he went to work in Springfield for Lt. Gov. Paul Simon. “My boss was a man named Gene Callahan. Gene Callahan was born in Iroquois County and he convinced me the only town in Iroquois County was Milford. Turns out there’s some other towns in Iroquois County, including Watseka.”
Durbin said he has been spending August traveling downstate. When he goes to a new community he said he makes a point of visiting the hospitals.
“They are facing challenges. A lot of them are dealing with staff shortages of doctors as well as nurses. I hear that everywhere, about the nurse shortage we face in this state and in this nation, and other medical professionals. Many of them are hanging on by their fingertips. They don’t know if they are going to be able to survive.
“If you are from downstate, and I am, you understand what a critical importance a hospital is to a community. Just to know it’s here in an emergency, and to know you can trust the people there to give your quality healthcare is essential for peace of mind for families, but also to keep and attract businesses.”
He said the economics of a region depends on a good healthcare system. “There are things we have to do to help. Today this is good news. The critical access hospital designation for this hospital is going to mean better reimbursement and it’s long over due.”
He said the federal law definition of critical access has several components. One of those is the distance to the closest hospital. “If you are less than 35 miles from another hospital you couldn’t be a critical access hospital. We looked at that and said that doesn’t make any sense. You have to ask a lot of questions, not just distance. We’ve got to ask about the kind of services being offered in these hospitals. There are over 50 critical access hospitals in Illinois. We started an effort to change the law.”
Durbin teamed with Sen. Jim Langford (Rep.-OK) to change that language. “We pushed them to tweak that definition so that Iroquois Memorial Hospital would qualify. The day came when that happened. We’re still going to try to change the statute, the 35 miles, because I don’t think that makes a lot of sense anyway. The bottom line is this. If we want to make sure there’s quality of life for families in Illinois, particularly in downstate, we’ve got to stand by these hospitals to help them through these difficult times. Make sure they have the personnel they need. Make sure that they are well qualified and trained. The nursing shortage I mentioned earlier, we’re really focusing on that now.”
He said they are also looking at bi-partisan efforts to bring immigrants to this country who want to work in the healthcare fields.
‘This is a great day. I hope it is a beginning of a good, long story in the next chapter in Iroquois Memorial Hospital history. There are some great things that have happened here, lives have been saved, suffering has been abated. It should be an inspiration to our generation to make sure the next generation has that same opportunity. It’s an honor to be here today.”
Tilstra said the hospital has existed since 1916. “I believe we are starting the future of the next 107 years.”
He said there are many people who have supported the hospital through the years. “We have people here who have been dedicated to this hospital as employees for a long time through a lot of tough times. We have community members here who have given — they’ve donated, they’ve given money, they’ve done everything to keep this hospital here because this is a very important institution.
“Healthcare funding and healthcare has changed a lot in the last four years and it will continue to change,” Tilstra said. “As healthcare continues to change, obviously we need to change with it. We’re going to get ahead of it and we’re going to be the future of healthcare in this area. But, over the past years, the financing of healthcare has not worked to the benefit of Iroquois Memorial Hospital. The challenges of high volume have been very difficult for rural hospitals. The challenges of commercial insurance and the challenges of some of the government programs we haven’t necessarily benefitted from financially. We think a lot of that is going to change today.”
He said a surveyor from one of the joint commissions was recently surprised recently to learn IMH is a stand-alone hospital. He said she indicated the hospital “must be the last one standing” in rural America.
“I’m sure we’re not but I know it’s not far from it. There are very, very few hospitals in Illinois that are in rural places and not critical access and have survived. We have and we have for many reasons. Why have we survived? Quickly, I just want to say because of the need and because of the community. The need is here. We need the hospital. This hospital 10, 20, 40 years ago had a lot of services and we shouldn’t digress. We should keep progressing and move forward and have better healthcare.”
He said a person shouldn’t have to drive an hour to give birth or get to an emergency room. “This hospital is critical and we’re moving to the future,” Tilstra said.
Watseka Mayor John Allhands noted the importance of IMH and said that this measure “has probably saved lives today.” He said he appreciates the IMH staff, board and all involved in getting the designation for the hospital.
Former Mayor Ted Horner also thanked everyone involved, including Durbin. “If it hadn’t been for him, I don’t think it would have happened,” Horner said of Durbin. “Iroquois Memorial Hospital has been one of Watseka’s most precious assets since 1916. It will continue to save lives as it helps Watseka and Iroquois County grow and prosper. It will be comforting to know that an ambulance ride will now be 10 minutes instead of 45 minutes to an unknown destination. That is good for Watseka.”
Michelle Fairley, vice president of patient health, said she has thought about all the lives that have been touched at Iroquois Memorial Hospital through the years and the impact it has made in the community. She said medical needs have not changed much through the years. When the hospital lost OB services, it was a sad day, she said. “Even though the services are not here does not mean that babies are not born here. There’s many times people cannot get out of time, be it because of timing or weather. We still need to be here to help them, regardless if we have a whole OB department or not. I see a lot of elderly patients here that cannot get out of town. Their families are not here. They should be able to get their basic needs met here. That’s what we do. We strive to make sure we can deliver that for them.”
She said patients are transferred to other hospitals at times. As hospitals close it has an impact on small facilities to be able to send patients to other hospitals. “They are at max capacity. Which again, then we keep the patients and take care of them, also stressing again why we need to be here.”
She said IMH is 45 minutes from the next hospital. “Timing is crucial in the critical moments. There are so many emergencies that happen where you don’t have 45 minutes.”
“The ability to be paid for our services usually doesn’t even pay for our costs. Most of the time you are paid on a fee schedule.” She said CT scans, MRIs, and other piece of equipment are needed in an emergency. “If it’s a rural community and it sits idle or empty for hours then you are not building any revenue to pay for this equipment. This equipment costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase, let alone to be able to sustain them and keep them up. Does that mean a rural community should not have the ability to have these services? No it does not.”
She said critical access will allow IMH “to continue to give quality care to this community. It’s going to be able to bring back lots of services that we have been lacking. It’s able to invest in the future with advanced technology.”
Board members Roger Dittrich and Rhonda Pence also spoke about the importance of the critical access hospital designation. Dittrich said the board has made some tough decisions over the past few years and this designation “gives our hospital sustainability. That means so much.”
Pence said hospitals are important to people’s lives and that she is grateful to have IMH for people. “This designation is so important to rural hospitals like IMH so we can continue to serve our communities with quality and affordable healthcare services. To the IMH exec team and all of the employees at IMH your commitment and dedication to IMH during good times and challenging times is a true test of your character. I look forward to what is to come for all of us.”