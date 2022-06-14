Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police are investigating a burglary and theft from a Loda business that happened the morning of June 12.
According to police reports, on the morning of June 12 the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary and theft from the Loda Big Mart in Loda.
At approximately 1 a.m. that morning, unknown suspect{s) made entry to the business and stole an undetermined amount of merchandise. No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who has information concerning this crime is asked to contact Iroquois
County Investigations at {815) 432-6992.