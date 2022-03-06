The Ford County Sheriff’s Office has released its February 2022 activity summary report.
Under income received: $29,716.00 – Boarding; $ 3,333.34 – Contracts; $ 3,098.10 – Inmate Phones; $ 1,243.42 – Civil Process; $423.98 – Misc. Reimbursement; $320.00 – Work Release; $317.14 – Transports; $110.00 – Arrestee Medical Fund and $40.00 – Bond Fees.
Monthly total is $38,601.98 and the FY22 total to date is $154,966.96.
Under civil process activity (services/attempts), there were 23 series and 32 attempts with 26 warrants served.
The Ford County inmate mandays was 506 with FY22 at 1,759.
There were 10 traffic accidents handled and 8 warning citations given.
Under traffic citations: driving on suspended/revoked driver’s license - 5; failure to reduce speed - 4; no valid registration - 3; speeding - 2; improper lane usage - 2; operating an uninsured motor vehicle - 2; obstructing traffic - 1; unlawful possession of cannabis in vehicle - 1; permit unauthorized persons to drive - 1; driving on wrong side of road - 1; leaving the scene of an accident - 1; no driver’s license - 1; disregard stop sign - 1; no headlights - 1.
Field incident and complaint report totals include: car in ditch - 37; motorist assists - 23; domestic trouble - 8; suspicious activity/persons - 7; theft - 7; civil/non-criminal complaints - 4; security alarm checks - 4; suspicious vehicle - 4; juvenile complaint -2; welfare check - 2; property standby - 2; traffic complaint - 1; animal complaint - 1; burglary - 1; custody dispute - 1; damage to property - 1; E911 hangup - 1; fight in progress - 1; fraud - 1; harassment - 1; road hazard - 1; missing person/found - 1; court order violation - 1.